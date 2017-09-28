Swimmer aims for grant

Molly Fogarty, of the Selkirks swim club, swims at the SASCU Rec Centre. -File photo

Molly Fogarty has distinguished herself as an elite long-distance swimmer.

Her acheivements include a bronze medal in the five-kilometre race at Nationals this year.

To help cover the costs of travel to national meets and training Fogarty is applying for the Canada’s Dairy Farmers Fuelling Women Champions grant.

Fogarty says the $5000 grant would be an investment in her continuing success in the water.

“The grant would go towards travel, as national meets are across the country. It would also go towards coaching and training fees, for as I became more elite, the costs went up. This would also give me more opportunities to access training,” reads Fogarty’s champions fund application.

The applications for Fogarty and other athletes are posted online at www.womenchampions.ca