Team scores silver

In their first year as a team, Shaylah Ferguson, Taylor Mcmullin, Brook Mindle, Makenna Thomlinson, Sequoia Robinson, Emily French, Mackenzie Packer, Morgan Packer and Ava Hawrys brought home a silver medal from the U12 Fastball Regionals in Kelowna. Missing from photo is Maren Sorenson.

In its first season as a team, Sorrento U12 Girls Fastball team brought home a silver medal from U12 Fastball Regionals in Kelowna this past weekend.

The girls had a nine-game season before arriving at regionals. They played their regional games with only nine players battling their way through round-robin play, one playoff and semifinals before making it to the championship game. It was a hard-fought game that they forced into extra innings with a late comeback in the fourth inning.

The team is very proud of their accomplishment being a brand new team.

The team would like to thank their sponsor for their uniforms and Sorrento Minor Baseball for helping get the team started, as well as the donors who supported their start up.