Tough games for Yeti girls

It was a hard slog for the Yeti U-16 and U-18 girls rugby teams in their games against Kamloops on Thursday, Oct.12.

The U-16 team suffered a 35-5 defeat.

The Yeti team suffered an injury after Emily Dekker halted a Kamloops try with a good tackle. Unfortunately, the Kamloops team offloaded the ball and pushed through the Yeti defense for a try.

Brooklyn Stockbruegger and Cadance Janzen made some great chases and some brave tackles against girls twice their size, but the Kamloops girls were fast and aggressive and drove on with skilled offloading.

Fortunately, Lannie Greenhough scored an excellent try after an interception and a great run, averting the shutout.

The U-18 girls team fared no better, losing 25 – 0 against Kamloops.

The game started with a hard drive from the Kamloops team. Tori Gollan did some excellent defence work on the far side of the field, preventing some major runs from Kamloops.

Although the Yetis did not score any tries, there were some very close attempts. Kelsey Phillips got very close after an excellent run, and Lea Labranche carried the ball 30 yards, but the Yetis couldn’t quite make the try line.

The girls fought hard all the way to the final whistle. Hannah Tarzwell prevented a last minute try effort from the Kamloops team with a strategic kick, and Labranche stopped a breakaway chance at a try with two superb tackles.

Coach Dan Beals and co-coach Greg Seed accepted the loss as they saw great improvement and because Kamloops only has one representative team.

“The girls will regroup and fight hard in the provincial tournament next weekend in Kamloops,” Seed said.