Vipers stop Silverbacks

The Vernon Vipers converted three shorthanded goals in a 6-3 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Keyvan Mokhtari of the Vipers hits Demetri Kambeitz of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)

Vernon Vipers’ head coach Mark Ferner asked his players to trim their penalty minutes and fine-tune a struggling penalty kill after a 4-4 tie with the Chilliwack Chiefs Wednesday night.

The Vipers did all that and much more in a 6-3 victory over the injury-riddled Salmon Arm Silverbacks before 2,464 B.C. Hockey League fans Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon, who gave up three powerplay goals in Chilliwack, counted three shorthanded snipes to stop the Silverbacks.

The Vipers and Trail Smoke Eaters, 4-3 double overtime winners over the Nanaimo Clippers, share the Interior Division penthouse with 29 points apiece.

Salmon Arm dropped to 9-9-2-0, good for sixth spot in the Interior, four points in front of the Merritt Centennials. The Cents shut out the host Victoria Grizzlies 6-0.

Jordan Sandhu, with a deuce, Keyvan Mokhtari, Jagger Williamson, Brett Stapley and Jesse Lansdell handled the Vernon offence.

Lansdell earned first star with his first career Gordie Howe Hat Trick. The 19-year-old Langley product cruised around a few Silverbacks deep in the Salmon Arm zone before burying a shorthanded wrister past Kyle Dumba to make it 5-3 Vipers midway through the third period. He fed Williamson a gorgeous cross-ice pass from the left corner for a shorthanded tally in the second period and completed his night by fighting Austin Chorney with 6:34 remaining.

Logan Mostat and Noah Wakeford put the Silverbacks up 2-1 after 20 minutes. Mostat went high from the mid slot just 70 seconds after the national anthem. Sandhu replied four minutes later on a bang-bang powerplay with Jimmy Lambert.

Wakeford fooled Vernon goalie Ty Taylor short side along the ice from the right flank with 5:55 left in the opening period.

Dumba recorded the save of the night 7:30 into the second stanza when he stuck out his leg to stone Viper rookie Connor Marritt.

Mokhtari produced the goal of the game on a two-on-one with Niko Karamanis during a powerplay (Silverbacks penalized for too many men) midway through the second. Karamanis sped down the left sidewall and backhanded a pass to Mokhtari, who sweetly batted the puck out of the air past Dumba.

Williamson’s shortie pushed the Vipers up 5-3 just three minutes later.

Brett Stapley, wearing the same jersey No. 7 as his brother, Mitch, of the Silverbacks, took a slick saucer pass from Lambert at the Silverback blueline and beat Dumba on a shorthanded breakaway at 4:26 of the third session.

The Silverbacks converted on a five-on-three man advantage with Chorney going top cheddar with a shot from the right point. Sandhu concluded the offence with 6:07 to play with a wrister from the left circle.

Vernon outshot Salmon Arm 44-27. The Silverbacks were without six regulars who have garnered 23 goals, almost a third of their season totals.

Chorney challenged Lansdell after a heavy hit in the corner on Trey Thomas, who laid on the ice briefly afterwards.

The Vipers host the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night, while the Silverbacks get the night off. West Kelowna shaded the Penticton Vees 4-3 Friday night.