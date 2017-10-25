Rugby. -image credit: File photo

Yeti girls show grit at tourney

  Oct. 25, 2017
  Sports

This weekend, the Yeti Rugby Club of Salmon Arm took on the Province in the Kamloops at the provincial seven aside tournament.

The girls proved their mettle – toughing it out through several injuries and some valiant competition. Some tournament highlights came from Kelsey Phillips, Mataia Makela and Lannie Greenhough

Phillips charged through the opposing defence to score a phenomenal try right on the corner post.

Putting forth a monster tackle, Makela brought down an opposing player much larger than her. She supported her team with heavy tackling and superb running.

Greenhough stunned the opposition with her offensive skills, scoring nearly 10 tries throughout the weekend.

The girls demonstrated immense fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship during the tournament. With reduced numbers, the U16 team worked non-stop to continue playing with such speed and agility.

The girls also tackled hard to support their runners. Megan Beno tackled immensely while Cadence Janzen had the best “show and go” move on the weekend allowing her to score in the corner.

Grace Fulton hammered the opposing forwards so the backs could get the ball out wide and achieve vital space. Lea Labranche was awarded the Tournament MVP and Jaden Beasley was awarded the U16 MVP award.

The Yeti girls couldn’t have done it, however, without the support of the Prince George and Nechako Valley players who joined the Yeti to complete their tournament roster.

“The sportsmanship of the other clubs was more than noteworthy; with the Yeti team low on numbers, the other teams stepped up to provide players who played intensely and without bias – some even scoring tries against their own teams,” said coach Greg Seed.

“Both the U-18 and the U-16 girls finished respectively in their pools. The Yeti girls worked hard to make an impression on the provincial scale, and they’ve got the bruises and scratches to prove it,” Seed said.

The Salmon Arm team has once again confirmed they can compete at a provincial scale.

