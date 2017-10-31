Scare School

Students at Harwood Elementary show off their spooky spirt at their annual Halloween parade

Staff and students got into the Halloween spirit at their annual costume parade on Oct.31.

Check out some of the spooktacular costumes here

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com

 

Principal Luke Friesen (third from left) and staff members of Harwood Elementary School dressed as The Incredibles for the school’s Halloween festivities on Tuesday. (Erin Christie/Morning Star)

Scare School

Scare School

