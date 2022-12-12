2023 Vancouver International Auto Show cancelled – but other event options being explored

By Blair Qualey

As owners of the Vancouver International Auto Show, the New Car Dealers Association of BC has been diligently working with vehicle manufacturers and other partners for many months in anticipation of celebrating the 100th edition of the signature event next March.

Unfortunately, we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 2023 Auto Show.

In recent months, we have watched several auto tradeshows across North America announce the cancellation of their events because of supply chain issues that impact the ability of all auto manufacturers to showcase their latest offerings of new cars, trucks and concept vehicles.

We diligently worked with auto manufacturers to see if there was an ability to create a program that would live up to expectations. But despite the growing anticipation and excitement about the auto show returning to Vancouver after a three-year hiatus, the realities that faced other show organizers became apparent. Ongoing interruptions to the global supply chain mean that automobile manufacturers, automotive dealer and after-market distributors are not able to fully commit to participating in a trade show of this kind.

Without the solid participation of all manufacturers, we are unable to produce the kind of quality event that both we and auto enthusiasts from across the province have come to expect.

We want to extend our thanks to the many dealership members, partners, sponsors, industry partners – and especially auto enthusiasts from across this province, for their patience and understanding.

The New Car Dealers Association is actively exploring other meaningful in-person event options to share B.C.’s love affair with the automobile in 2023 and will provide an update in the coming weeks.

Blair Qualey is President and CEO of the New Car Dealers Association of BC. You can email him at bqualey@newcardealers.ca

AutoscarsElectric vehiclesSUVsTrucks