While most Lower Mainland routes don’t require winter tires past March 31, anyone heading north or into the Interior should keep them on until April 30. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure file.

Most drivers in B.C. should keep winter tires on vehicles until April 30

Spring is here, but Road Safety at Work’s Shift Into Winter campaign warns that it’s not yet time to take winter tires off your vehicles.

Winter tires are required on designated highways until March 31, but if you frequent highways through high mountain passes or high snowfall areas, that date pushes back to April 30.

Routes that require winter tires through April 30 are clearly marked with signage. Most Lower Mainland drivers can remove winter tires by March 31, but if you plan on heading into the Interior at all, winter tires are still required on the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

In the north, almost all routes require winter tires on your vehicle until April 30. The same is true with the Okanagan and Kootenays.

While some routes are not designated as winter tire/chain routes, most are, including major routes such as Highways 1 and 3.

If you’re travelling on a route requiring chains or winter tires and do not have them, police could turn you back and fine you.

Shift Into Winter advises that winter tires are still best for safety in all areas where temperatures regularly fall below 7°C at this time of year.

“While we look forward to spring, it’s important to remain prepared for any winter conditions that may still come our way,” said Rob Fleming, Minster of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Winter tires are key to keeping people safe on our highways, and they should remain in use where required or when conditions warrant.”

