William Letham (front), Louise Poole (middle) and Neil Munroe (rear) come into the final section of the track before the finish line of the 34km course during the 2019 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Registration underway for Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Annual cross-country ski race has raised more than $400,000 for Heart and Stroke Foundation

The Larch Hills Nordic Society will once again be hosting the Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet, the proceeds from which will go towards the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Now in its 36th year, the full-day loppet open to both recreational and competitive skiers, will take place Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. In a release from the nordic society, the race has raised $415,490 for the Heart and Stroke Foundation over the past 35 years.

The race is expected to be well-attended. Historically, there has been as many as 600 skiers aged two to 80 who have taken part. Course length can vary widely for each age category. Skiers four and under take on a one kilometre course while skiers 18 and older tackle a 34-km course.

Race registration closes at midnight on Thursday, Jan. 23, with race packets available for pick-up at the SASCU Recreation Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, or between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Larch Hills chalet.

