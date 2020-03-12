A special presentation was made at the March 9 city council meeting to the Shuswap participants in the BC Winter Games Ringette gold medal championship from the Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2. Pictured from left are: city councillors Louise Wallace Richmond and Sylvia Lindgren; player Ryann Decker, who scored the gold medal game-winning goal; assistant coach Mallory Puddifant; deputy mayor Debbie Cannon; Coun. Kevin Flynn; zone rep Cathy Lipsett; Coun. Chad Eliason and, missing from the photo, player Ava Hawrys. (Contributed)

Shuswap player scores gold medal-winning goal in BC Winter Games

City council recognizes Salmon Arm participants in Thompson-Okanagan zone win

The BC Winter Games proved an exciting time for Shuswap ringette players and supporters.

The Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2 team claimed gold in Prince George, with a Salmon Arm player, Ryann Decker, scoring the gold medal game-winning goal.

At the March 9 city council meeting, city council made a special presentation to the Shuswap participants in the Thompson-Okanagan zone.

Accepting certificates of recognition were Ryann Decker, assistant coach Mallory Puddifant and zone rep Cathy Lipsett. Absent was player Ava Hawrys.

Taking the silver medal was the Vancouver-Coastal squad, with bronze going to the Fraser River team.

Most Read