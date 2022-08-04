A food and drink option coming to Captain’s Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake

This is an image of what Ryan Halcrow, owner of Captain’s Cove Marina, envisions his currently under-construction Cove bar and grill will look like. (Photo contributed)

Captain’s Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake in Canoe is adding to its amenities.

The marina is about two weeks away from opening the Cove, an outdoor patio bar and grill.

Owner Ryan Halcrow speaks enthusiastically about the plan, explaining “we’ve been building like little gophers.”

He said the Cove will have an open concept with a nautical theme. It will have capacity for about 20, with room available for 10 to 20 more with a dance floor and additional balcony space.

“We wanted it to be up – over (the marina) as this is where everybody likes to talk about their boats, and you can see everybody in the basin from where it’s at.”

The new bar and grill will serve basics such as wings, pizzas and nachos.

The Cove bar and grill at Captain’s Cove Marina on Shuswap Lake at Canoe is under construction, expected to be complete by Aug. 20, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

He said there will be both lake and road access, and marina membership won’t be required.

Boaters can walk up the pier from the lake to the Cove while drivers follow Lakeshore from Salmon Arm until it becomes a dirt road. After turning left on 72nd Avenue NE, drivers will find parking just before crossing the railway tracks.

The marina is also home to a rescue boat, which Halcrow said is generally needed 40 to 50 times a season.

He expects the Cove will be ready to go by Aug. 20, with hours from noon to likely 11 p.m.

