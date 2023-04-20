Sicamous golf course owner’s retirement plans include more golf

After owning/operating Sicamous’ Eagle River Golf & Country Club for 36 years, Rick Jager is looking to sell the golf course. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)

Though he won’t be putting away his golf clubs any time soon, Rick Jager is ready to let go of Eagle River Golf & Country Club.

Located in Sicamous along the Eagle River, the approximately 35-acre golf course is currently listed for $2.85 million. The nine-hole course with practice putting green includes a two-level clubhouse with full kitchen and seating for 142 people as well as two residential suites, over 3,000 feet of Eagle River frontage with access and water rights, 10 fully serviced RV camping sites along the river, a five-bay garage and more.

Jager said a lot of work has gone into the golf course since he and his late wife, Marianne, purchased it from friends in 1987.

“When we first bought it they called it ‘the Farm,’” laughed Jager. “We’ve done a lot. We’ve rebuilt greens and fairways and added onto the club house, built a huge deck. We now have an approval for a 5,000-square foot patio/staging area out the front. We’ll be able to handle weddings and, you know, company parties, larger groups, maybe some entertainers.”

At 75 years old, Jager said he’s ready to make a change in his life.

“I’ve been here 36 years and… I want to travel a little bit,” said Jager. “It’s been a family business, our mark in life, our legacy. We love the place, we put our hearts and souls into it for years. But it’s time to get some younger people in here, some young blood, to change and improve things a little more.”

Jager said there’s still plenty of opportunity to grow the business and ways for the future owners to make their mark.

“Sledders are asking, why don’t you keep the restaurant and lounge open and the bar for winter, so we can come, we’ve got a place where we can park our sleds?” said Jager. “There’s a real big parking lot here, they can park and come and have dinner and a little bit of fun before they go home to bed for the next day’s work.”

Over the years, Jager has seen golfers of all ages make use of the greens at Eagle River, referring to the sport as something families can enjoy together.

“It’s one of the only sports around where the whole family, great grandma and grandpa, 90 years old, can still go out and play with great grandchildren,” said Jager. “It’s a family sport. There’s not too many like that. Maybe bowling.”

While he’s looking forward to seeing ownership of Eagle River Golf & Country Club in someone else’s hands, his own hands will continue to be swinging clubs there.

Read more: Sicamous’ fourth holes: 260-foot drop or a plunge in the river

Read more: Corbin Tod tops wind-up tourney

“When I sell the golf course and I’m retired, I’ll be hanging around here a lot golfing,” said Jager. “I’ll be golfing at least four or five times a week – plus other things. I’m not going to be one of these guys who retires, sits on a couch and dies a year later. That’s not me. I have to be doing something.”

Asked what he’s heard from the community about his retirement plans, Jager said he’s had people ask why and saying they don’t want him to sell.

“I said, well, the people that come in, they’re going to be way nicer than us,” laughed Jager. “Geez, I tell you, some people. I said I’ve got to retire too, you know.”

Jager is grateful for the many friends he’s made over the years at the golf course, and that camaraderie shared between staff and guests is something he’ll miss, somewhat.

“We’ve made so many excellent friends, good friends, locally and from Alberta, Saskatchewan, it doesn’t matter where,” said Jager. “When they come through the door in the spring, when they first get out here, everybody gets a hug. And when they leave in the fall, everybody gets a hug again. My whole staff is like that– it’s just a real friendly place. I’m going to miss that – but I’m still going to be hanging around here so I’m not going to miss it all the time.”

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

GolfSicamous