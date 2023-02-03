A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. A group of airlines are asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court ruling largely upheld the validity of Canada's air passenger bill of rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Airlines ask Supreme Court to hear case on passenger bill of rights

Bill bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage

A group of airlines is asking the Supreme Court of Canada to hear their case after a lower court largely upheld the validity of Canada’s air passenger bill of rights.

Air Canada and Porter Airlines Inc. are among the group seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court, along with a number of U.S. and international airlines including Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa and British Airways.

The International Air Transport Association, which represents about 290 member airlines, is also an applicant.

In December, the Federal Court of Appeal ruled against the airlines by largely upholding a slate of passenger protection regulations introduced by the Canadian Transportation Agency in 2019.

Among other things, the air passenger bill of rights bolsters compensation for air travellers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.

Airlines have argued Canada’s passenger rights charter violates global standards and should be rendered invalid for international flights.

RELATED: Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

Air TravelFederal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
Elon Musk surprise appearance as Tesla tweet trial wraps up

Just Posted

Sage Peden and fellow buccaneers from Bastion Elementary School get ready to head out for the Larch Hills Pirate Loppet on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Young pirates find their ski legs at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

Shuswap Search and Rescue were able to use a helicopter for a Queest Mountain rescue thanks to daylight and good weather on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Shuswap Search and Rescue photo)
Helicopter rescues seriously injured snowmobiler on Queest Mountain near Sicamous

A map regarding the Sicamous Mosquito Control bylaw 5013 detailing the service area the district maintains, which is larger than originally planned. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)
Sicamous, CSRD update cost-sharing agreements for mosquito control, fire services, parks

Sicamous council will discuss moving forward with early adoption of provincial energy efficiency codes. The province will require compliance at Level 3 of the BC Step Code sometime this year and there are benefits and costs to opting in early. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous council to discuss opting in early to higher energy efficiency building requirements