Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)

Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Amazon fulfillment centres and delivery stations in both Langleys, Pitt Meadows, Delta, and Vancouver are expected to create 2,000 jobs, the company announced Friday.

The four buildings announced on March 7 include:

• A new sorting centre in Langley City that will open later in 2021, estimated to create more than 500 jobs

• A delivery station that launched in February in Langley Township, employing 200 people

• A delivery station in Pitt Meadows, also set to open later this year, expected to create “hundreds of jobs” according to an Amazon statement

• Another delivery station in Delta for later this year, also expected to create hundreds of jobs

• A 450,000 square foot “advanced robotics fulfillment centre” at the Port of Vancouver that will launch in late 2021, employing 1,000 people and creating the first Amazon fulfillment centre using robots in B.C.

Black Press Media has reached out to Amazon for more information on the locations of the new Lower Mainland centres.

“This expansion by Amazon is an endorsement that British Columbia is a desirable place for a global company to make a long-term commitment,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “We welcome the career opportunities created for people and families, and the chance to showcase to the world the amazing products from B.C.’s small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Amazon said it employs more than 5,500 full- and part-time employees in B.C.

READ MORE: Federal pledge to get GST from goods in Amazon warehouses could net $600 million

READ MORE: Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO

