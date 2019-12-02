Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Amazon said Monday it has removed “Christmas ornaments” and other merchandise bearing the images of Auschwitz that had been available on its online site.

Amazon, which functions as a marketplace on top of selling products itself, said in a statement that “all sellers must follow our selling guidelines” and that those who do not will be removed.

The move comes after the Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum on Sunday appealed to Amazon to remove the merchandise, which included an Auschwitz bottle opener and a Birkenau “massacre” mouse pad.

It said that, “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful.”

Many others on Twitter voiced outrage.

On Monday, the state memorial said it was still calling on another online outlet, Wish Shopping, to stop selling the products.

Nazi Germany killed 1.1 million people at the death camp, most of them Jews, during its occupation of Poland during World War II.

READ MORE: Amazon apologizes to India for selling doormats with national flag

ALSO READ: Possible Robert Pickton memoir removed from Amazon amid outrage, investigation

It’s not the first time Amazon has had to pull offensive products sold on its site. In the past year, it has removed toilet seat covers and bath mats that featured photos of sacred Sikh temples or Islamic calligraphy and verses from the Qur’an, the holy Muslim holy book.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Just Posted

Column: Connecting Salmon Arm through leadership and collaboration

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery

Column: Bad publicity can be good, even for Santa

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Salmon Arm Art Gallery extending hours to explore Little Lake

Elements of felted fibre sculpture will be spun into yarn, available for sale.

Sicamous Eagles beat Creston, snap winless streak

6-3 victory over Thunder Cats marks Eagles’ first win since late October

Word on the street: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

The Observer asked: What preparations might you have in place to cope with a long power outage?

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

Port Alberni RCMP cleared in drowning death

IIO says RCMP attempted to save man found naked, bloody in car wash

Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

Tribunal member ruled that vet bills, prior propensity to violent behaviour established evidence

B.C. senior stuck in Thai hospital with no travel insurance

Family trying to raise money to bring Nanaimo’s Dan Treacher back to Canada

Salmon Arm Silverbacks shutout by Vipers

Gorillas will try to snap slump in upcoming games on Vancouver Island

WorkSafeBC changes called for after B.C. sawmill explosions

Investigation powers recommended for fatal industrial incidents like Burns Lake

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Dog stolen in Vernon to be reunited with owner

3-year-old Boo Boo stolen from 25th Avenue home now with RCMP in Alberta

LETTER: Safety measures needed at Summerland Skatepark

Council must prevent accident before it happens

Most Read