An Okanagan strip club crawls back into the spotlight

This cat has nine lives.

They say cats have nine lives and a local cheetah is among nature’s great survivors.

A Kelowna strip club is announcing its that it’s ready to reopen after closing in 2015.

Cheetah’s Show Lounge will have its grand opening at its former location on Lawrence Avenue on March 1.

Several years ago the adult entertainment hotspot closed down and turned into Cake, a night-club without a stage or shower in it.

READ MORE: Properties are being grabbed up in downtown Kelowna

Cake was short-lived and the Surrey owned and operated business continued to have a license with the city of Kelowna but never re-opened until now.

Back in 2015, the Adult Entertainment Association of Canada claimed strip clubs were closing due to lack of demand. However, in Kelowna the Liquid Zoo continued to thrive along with The Roxx in Vernon.

Come this March those looking for variety will have a new Canadian ballet to choose from — Cheetahs.

Ryan Smith with the City of Kelowna says the club will hold a capacity of 218 persons and a liquor primary license.

The show lounge will have a pool table, dance floor, and a VIP area.

READ MORE: BUSINESSES UPSET WITH STATE OF DOWNTOWN

Cheetah’s social media is already abuzz with people who are highly anticipating the return of the peeler bar.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
