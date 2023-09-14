Skiers from across the Interior compete in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)

Skiers from across the Interior compete in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, 2023, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)

Apex Mountain to offer parents GPS device that can track their kids on the slopes

West Kelowna tech company will have the technology ready for upcoming ski season

Local parents hoping for some peace of mind when their kids hit the ski hills are in luck.

An Okanagan-based business has introduced new technology designed to track the location of youth skiers at Apex Mountain Resort.

The GPS-enabled device, referred to as skiKrumb, will launch at the hill this season and is available now for pre-order.

“After years of research and development to bring this product to market, and as a parent who experienced being separated from my son on the hill, I am so pleased that we’re able to provide parents with peace of mind during a day on the slopes,” said Keith MacIntyre, the founder and CEO of skiKrumb, a West Kelowna-based business.

The device features a “long-lasting battery” and technology that reaches users where cellphones and other GPS-enabled trackers cannot, skiKrumb said in a press release.

“I’m especially thrilled to be partnering with Apex Mountain Resort to bring skiKrumb’s functionality to their guests this upcoming ski season,” MacIntyre said. “With live locations and daily replays, families can focus on fun at the resort.”

The technology will be available for one-day, five-day, and 10-day rentals at Apex Mountain Resort, starting this fall.

Discounted pre-orders for the device are now available on the business’ website.

“Apex Mountain Resort is a very family-friendly mountain due to its layout, and now, with the addition of skiKrumb, parents can have peace of mind while their kids are off riding,” said James Shalman, general manager of Apex Mountain Resort. “We like to support local and skiKrumb is not only local but such an innovative product when it comes to skier safety, that we wanted to make sure we offered it to our guests.”

