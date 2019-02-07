Grant Thompson and his mother, Michele, look at an iPhone in the family’s kitchen in Tucson, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff)

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Apple has released an iPhone update to fix a software flaw that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using FaceTime.

The bug enabled interlopers to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Callers were able to activate another person’s microphone remotely even before the person has accepted or rejected the call.

Apple turned off the group-chat feature last week, after a 14-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona, discovered the flaw. The teenager, Grant Thompson, and his mother said they unsuccessfully tried to contact the company about the problem for more than a week. Apple has been criticized for the delay in responding and has promised to improve procedures.

The FaceTime repair is included in the latest version of Apple’s iOS 12 system, which became available to install Thursday.

Although the FaceTime bug has now been addressed, its emergence is particularly embarrassing for Apple. The bug exposed Apple customers to potential surveillance at a time that CEO Tim Cook has been repeatedly declaring that personal privacy is a “fundamental human right.”

Cook also has publicly skewered Facebook and Google, two companies that collect personal information to sell advertising, for not doing enough to protect people’s privacy.

Apple credited Thompson for discovering the FaceTime bug as part of its software update, nearly a week after thanking him for reporting the bug in the first place.

As often occurs when people flag software flaws, Thompson will be rewarded for his sleuthing. Apple plans to contribute to Thompson’s college fund in addition to paying a bounty to him and his family for reporting the bug. The company, which has $245 billion in cash, isn’t disclosing the amounts.

Michael Liedtke, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC
Next story
ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Just Posted

Man wanted for Salmon Arm robbery the same who evaded capture in Sicamous

Police attempted to arrest 29-year-old Michael David Trosky on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2

Council Report: Salmon Arm wrestles with parking spaces

Parking commission continues to investigate new options

Government seeks help to monitor for bat disease in Okanagan

Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.

Highway 97 near Summerland remains closed, crews to stabilize rock face

Closure will likely be for days, not weeks.

Homeless tenters must move for four-laning preparation

Cold snap prompts volunteers to provide rooms, food for those trying to survive outside

B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for clean alternative to fentanyl-contaminated street drugs

Not much Elections Canada can do about fake news spread about candidates

The NDP has asked the commissioner of elections, Yves Cote, to investigate the mansion matter

Training dummy or actual body? B.C. RCMP recovery mission takes a humorous turn

“Cold and unresponsive” body was DND training dummy

ICBC expecting $1.18 billion annual loss as new injury caps take effect

Injury lawyers ramping up opposition to minor injury tribunal

More charges laid in connection to an alleged drug trafficking ring in B.C.’s north

The investigation into street and mid-level drug trafficking first began in July 2015

Apple releases update to stop FaceTime eavesdropping

A bug had allowed callers to activate another person’s microphone remotely

Detour will be constructed around rock slide

‘Considerable’ movement still occurring at rock face along Highway 97 north of Summerland

Canada’s housing market ‘vulnerable’ even as Toronto cools: CMHC

Organization says it’s the tenth straight quarter with this assessment

Scheduled address by convicted killer to Calgary teachers convention cancelled

Evans, a former drug counsellor, was given a life sentence but was paroled and moved back to Calgary

Most Read