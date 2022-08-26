Armstrong Co-op purchases fuel stations in Okanagan, Kootenays

Armstrong Regional Cooperative announced it has purchased three Husky fuel stations in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook. (armstrong.coop)

Three Husky outlets in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook bought

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative has purchased three Husky retail fuel sites in the Okanagan, Shuswap and East Kootenays.

These sites, located in Cranbrook, Salmon Arm and Vernon, will allow Co-op to grow its services in existing communities and enable us to expand into new areas.

“We’re so proud to share this announcement,” said Jason Keis, marketing and sales manager. “As a Co-op, we’re focused on investing in our communities and bringing value to our members. Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our Co-op’s commitment to growing and serving our community for the long term.”

The Vernon Husky purchased is the one on 32nd Street.

The retail fuel sites were purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc., which was announced in November 2021.

The Armstrong Regional Cooperative will officially take ownership of these sites on Sept.13.

These fuel sites will continue to operate under the Husky brand until they are re-branded as Co-op.

• My Husky Rewards members can still earn and redeem points on all applicable transactions at Husky-branded sites;

• Husky Gift Cards can still be redeemed at any Husky-branded sites as a form of payment, but can no longer be purchased;

• Co-op members will not be able to use their Co-op numbers at these new locations while they are branded as Husky.

More information on the purchase can be found at www.armstrong.coop.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: UBC Thunderbirds win historic football game in Vernon

READ MORE: Coldstream Station receives $300K boost

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

#Salmon ArmLocal Businessoil and gasVernon