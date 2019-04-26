Askew’s Foods is seeking two people to become their new asparagus mascots, Aspa and Gus. (Askew’s Foods photo)

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Askew’s Foods manager Heather Turner has some big shoes to fill – size 13 to be exact – and she’s looking for someone with a love of asparagus to wear them.

The Shuswap grocer is bringing on board two rather tall and very green (literally) new recruits, Aspa and Gus, to be its mascot for the upcoming asparagus season.

“I know our customers do get quite excited when the local asparagus is ready. So we have these mascots designed and made, and now we’re just trying to find crazy people to wear them,” laughs Turner.

Askew’s is looking to hire two individuals willing and able to wear the costumes. Turner says the costumes are designed to fit individuals between 5’6” and 6’2”. The costumes include a built in fan (to keep their wearer from wilting), and size 13 shoes.

Read more: Askew’s shopping spree winner zips through the aisles in search of goodies

Read more: Major honour for Okanagan-Shuswap grocer

Read more: In photos and video: Spin, hop and freeze at Uptown Askew’s

Askew’s costumed asparagus duo will be tasked with visiting the company’s four stores (uptown and downtown Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Armstrong) through the first three weeks of May, handing out recipes and chatting with customers about asparagus facts.

Anyone who thinks they have what it takes to fill either Aspa’s or Gus’ shoes may call Turner at 250-832-7622 ext. 202, or email heather@askewsfoods.com.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Las Vegas-based casino company announces 254 layoffs

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s plastic shopping bag ban attracts little opposition

Catering to tourists, having enough transition time are two retailer requests expressed

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny this morning, chance of showers this afternoon

Environment Canada predicts a chance of showers Saturday throughout the Okanagan.

Pritchard waste transfer station broken into five times in April

Crimes part of a region-wide trend of thefts from waste management sites

Eagle’s nest receives reno after Chase grass fire

BC Hydro used to dealing with osprey nests, not so much with bald eagles

Grant funds more efficient lights for Sicamous Seniors Centre

$3,300 in funding provided through BC Hydro’s community grant program

Canada privacy watchdog taking Facebook to court

If the court application is successful, it could lead to modest fines and an order for Facebook to revamp its privacy

Askew’s seeks asparagus lovers to fill mascots’ size 13s

Shuswap grocer to celebrate local asparagus season with Aspa and Gus

Foodie Friday: Hero Burger and salad at Burger 55

Owner/operator Ronald Bee serves up his favourite burger to make at the Penticton eatery

One million recyclable bottles “lost” daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Okanagan city hosting mascot battle

Vernon’s Mascot Games has nine Canadian, three U.S. mascots competing in events and raising money

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through downtown Chase

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

Memorial bench for young South Okanagan woman who died was stolen

Someone stole the stone bench that was placed at a walking bridge across the creek

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

May the fourth be with you for Okanagan Comic Con

Second annual event expected to draw hundreds of characters

Most Read