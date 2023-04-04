Award-winning Shuswap grocer rebranding former Lighthouse Foods

Sorrento’s Lighthouse Foods is now the Sorrento Village Grocer. The business was purchased by the owners of the Blind Bay Village Grocer in 2021. (Google image)

A beacon for South Shuswap grocery shoppers is undergoing a rebranding.

Sorrento’s Lighthouse Foods, known and named for the lighthouse structure that serves as the business’ entry, has been renamed Sorrento Village Grocer. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because the business was purchased in September 2021 by the owners of the award-winning Blind Bay Village Grocer.

“We recognized an opportunity to build upon the success of Blind Bay Village Grocer’s image by bringing Lighthouse Foods under the same umbrella,” said Village Grocer president James Inglis in an April 3 media release. “Since the acquisition of Lighthouse Foods… we made a conscious effort to elevate the store and we are committed to continue with our improvement plans.”

Those improvements have included expanding the business’ liquor store. The Sorrento Village Grocer also serves as an agent for Purolator couriers and offers drop-off and pick-up services.

Read more: Shuswap grocer recognized again at Independent Grocers of the Year awards

Read more: ‘Love local:’ Shuswap grocer receives award for community service

“For our customers’ convenience we realigned the grocery section for ease of movement throughout the store, revamped our deli, added hot paninis, expanded our pre-made meals section, expanded our meat and produce offerings and added an M&M Express in the freezer section,” added store manager Brenda Szlabon.

Both Village Grocer locations are committed to the community by bringing in local products whenever possible and giving back to numerous organizations, reads the release.

“Our tagline is Love Local, and having two stores in this region really backs our branding. We couldn’t be more proud to serve our community,” said Inglis.

Sorrento Village Grocer is located at 1249 Trans-Canada Highway.

Blind Bay Village Grocer has received numerous awards in the past including, in May 2022, a Platinum Achievement Award and a Hall of Fame Award at the Independent Grocer of the Year Awards. In 2021, the Blind Bay business was the recipient of a Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Community Service.

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

BusinessGroceriesShuswap