B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

B.C.’s $12 million grant fund for businesses who want to move to online sales didn’t last long, and another $30 million has been added to keep up and expand the program to service businesses.

Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced the additional grant money Wednesday, after the “launch online” grant program opened in early February saw 3,500 applications in the first few weeks for the $7,500 grants to hire consultants to set up online sales.

“E-commerce sales doubled in 2020, and we can expect to see further increases in the years ahead,” Horgan said.

The application portal is at launchonline.ca for qualifiying small businesses. To qualify, a business has to be registered and paying taxes in B.C., currently operating with fewer than 150 employees, and can show sales of more than $30,000 in the year preceding the application.

Kahlon said the expansion to services as well as businesses delivering goods is a major step based on response from the business community.

“Whether you’re bear viewing or you’re a massage therapist or tourism operators that do tours, now you can apply,” Kahlon said. “Businesses that already have a website but have found that it’s not adequate, we’ve heard from many businesses that did it themselves and didn’t have the financial means to do so, they can also apply for this and get professional help and professional services in order to expand their site and put on other features than perhaps they could do themselves.”

RELATED: St. Patrick’s Day alcohol sales cut off at 8 p.m. tonight

RELATED: Farms, food plants, industrial camps get vaccine priority

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits
Next story
Downtown Kelowna staple, Doc Willoughby’s, sold

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Daybreak Rotary Club is preparing for the return of its Lobster Festival fundraising event on May 29. (File photo)
Rotarians preparing for return of Salmon Arm Lobster Festival

Daybreak Club will be making meals to take home, running online auctions

Blind Bay’s Kim O’Reilly and son Brandon O’Reilly, who donated one of his kidney’s to his mother in 2001, are both supporters of organ donation registration. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Blind Bay resident received a kidney from her son in 2001, and a pancreas in 2008

Interior Health nurses were administering COVID-19 vaccines to seniors and care aides in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. In Salmon Arm on March 11, guests, staff and support personnel at the Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter at McGuire Lake were vaccinated. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary

Residents staying at Salvation Army’s Lighthouse Shelter get vaccinated

Lindsay Wong will be leaving her position as manager with Downtown Salmon Arm as of March 31, 2021 and Jennifer Broadwell, who has worked with the DSA since 2017, will be taking over. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm will be moving on to cidery pursuits

Position to be filled by organization’s events and membership coordinator

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Farmland in Surrey. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
B.C. Agriculture minister sends Surrey ‘stern’ letter for nixing agriculture advisory committee

Cities intending to restrict or prohibit agriculture within a farming area may need to be ‘regulated,’ Lana Popham warned

A defibrillator was stolen from outside the Oyama General Store in Lake Country Saturday, March 13. (Facebook photo)
Fundraiser covers cost of stolen Okanagan medical device

After a successful GoFundMe campaign, Oyama General Store has enough funds to replace stolen defibrillator

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May 2020, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. Now, the pub has been sold to new owners. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Downtown Kelowna staple, Doc Willoughby’s, sold

Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, owners of BNA and Skinny Duke’s, will take over the iconic pub in May

A B.C. biotech firm is seeking federal approval for the emergency use of a nasal spray that claims to significantly lessen the impact and severity of COVID-19 in those who use it. (Pixabay)
B.C. biotech firm seeks emergency approval for COVID-killing nasal spray

Clinical trials found SaNOtize reduces levels of virus in upper airways by more than 99%, developers say

B.C. Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announces more grant funds for small businesses to move to online sales, B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

$7,500 grants offered for expanded to service-based businesses

The City of Armstrong is taking steps to add clarity and definitions to its dog control bylaw. (File photo)
Okanagan city unleashing revamped dog control bylaw

Changes to Armstrong bylaw will add and clarify definitions around ‘dangerous and aggressive’ dogs

Most Read