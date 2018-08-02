B.C.-based low-cost airline to offer flights to U.S.

WestJet subsidiary Swoop to launch service from Abbotsford to Las Vegas, and more

Low-cost airline Swoop will soon be offering a route from Abbotsford to Las Vegas.

Company’s announcement Thursday makes it the first Canadian no-frills airline to fly to the U.S., with flights to Orlando and Arizona from airports in Edmonton and Hamilton, Ont., as well.

Swoop, a subsidiary of WestJet Ltd., has voiced its intention in the past to create alternatives for the estimated five million Canadians who drive across the border each year to take flights at similar price points from U.S. airports.

Service to Vegas from Abbotsford International Airport will start Oct. 11, beginning at a the cost of about CAD $99 and flying Monday, Thursday and Sunday.

The other low-cost airline operating in B.C. is Flair Air, which offers service from B.C. locations including Abbotsford, Kelowna and Victoria.

NOTE: This story has been updated. A previous version state that Swoop’s headquarters is located out of Kelowna when it is based out of Calgary.

