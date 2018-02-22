B.C. Chambers celebrate accomplishments in South Shuswap

February 19 marks the beginning of Chamber of Commerce week in B.C., an opportunity for the more than 125 chambers of commerce in the province to showcase their true grit, business insight and sense of community.

Chambers, and their members, are the people who power B.C. Whether that means acting as a cheerleader or loyal advocate on behalf of their members, or stepping in at the right moment with a best-fit benefit or tailored resource, chambers and boards of trade have been supporting businesses in B.C. for well over a century. This week is all about celebrating that fact. The importance of chambers and boards of trade are also recognized by local and provincial governments, with the B.C. government once again issuing an official proclamation to celebrate the week.

Every day, chambers actively strengthen local businesses through networking events, mentorship opportunities, professional development activities and community engagement. Whether hosting events and business awards, supporting young entrepreneurs, or organizing unique travel experiences for companies interested in learning more about different international markets, chambers know what’s on B.C.’s mind.

Chambers have their finger on the pulse of business and can provide keen insight when advocating to the government on the important issues that face their members.

This year, Chamber Week celebrates the success of some chamber’s advocacy efforts. For example, the provincial government has reinstated the small business tax benefit for credit unions. In many communities, credit unions are the only source of local business financing. Keeping the credit union tax rate low ensures sufficient dollars flow into community businesses, allowing new and established businesses to secure investment dollars.

Another example is the phase-out of the PST charged on electricity bills for businesses. This will translate into immediate savings for business owners, allowing them to invest back into their own operations. Whether you’re a mining company or a dry cleaner, this will make a difference.

Chambers’ knowledge of their members, their local economy and their communities helped form advocacy efforts around amending Agricultural Land Reserve regulations to provide much-needed balance for B.C. farmers and small businesses, particularly in the craft brewery and distillery industries. We especially can all raise a glass (of craft beer or cider) to that as the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the application, along with the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, advocating to see these regulations amended.

These types of changes support economic growth and create jobs for many businesses and entrepreneurs in the province and cannot be done without the insight provided by the Chambers of Commerce in B.C.

As B.C. celebrates Chamber Week 2018, we encourage you to contact the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce if you are not already a member. Recognized and awarded as the Chamber of Change at the B.C. Chamber’s AGM in 2016, the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce continues to do excellent work on behalf of its many businesses and community organizations.

-Submitted by Karen Brown, executive director of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce.

