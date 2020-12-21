Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)

B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

The B.C. government has reduced the loss requirement for its long-awaited relief grants for small business and tourism operations devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and public health restrictions.

Small businesses can qualify for grants up to $30,000 by showing 30 per cent loss of income at the time they apply, rather than 50 per cent, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Dec. 21. Newer businesses in operation for 18 months can now qualify, rather than the original program opened during the October election campaign that restricted assistance to businesses in operation for at least three years.

The new application form is posted at a government website, bcbusinessrecoverygrant.com. Businesses that have already applied do not have to reapply, and their applications will be considered with the new criteria, Kahlon said.

The original criteria required small businesses to show they lost at least 50 per cent of their revenue in each month of the pandemic restrictions, with only 1,400 applications received up to Dec. 10.

During the brief mid-December legislature sitting to approve further borrowing for COVID-19 relief and recovery, B.C. Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone called for changes to the program, which he termed a “red tape disaster.”

RELATED: B.C. tourism assistance coming soon, Horgan says

RELATED: Tourism industry calls for ‘bridge’ relief

Kahlon also announced that the additional grant for tourism-related businesses is increased from a maximum $10,000 to $15,000. The original budget of $300 million for the program has not been increased, however, meaning it will last until the fund runs out.

A government-appointed tourism industry task force released its report Dec. 9, calling for additional emergency aid as tourism business have been shutting down. Businesses that have closed or operate seasonally can also apply, Kahlon said.

Ian Tostenson, president of BC Restaurant and Food Services Association, welcomed the additional access to relief funding for a group that represents nearly 14,000 businesses employing more than 190,000 people. About a quarter of employees are aged between 15 and 25, many of them women, and they are seeing their most difficult December ever, he said.

“Seasonal celebrations and Christmas parties and family dinners have basically come to an end in restaurants,” Tostenson said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Okanagan entrepreneurs navigate through COVID times

Just Posted

Brad DeMille, owner of DeMille’s Farm Market, is applying to the Agricultural Land Commission to sell local cider, wine and beer at his business. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farm market asks land commission to approve liquor sales

DeMille’s Farm Market would like to sell local wine, beer and cider

A.L. Fortune Secondary in Enderby has reported a case of COVID-19. Potential exposure dates are Sunday, Dec. 13 or Monday, Dec. 14. (Morning Star File photo)
Enderby high school sees case of COVID-19

Member of A.L. Fortune Secondary community tests positive; potential exposure was Dec. 13 or 14

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for B.C.’s southern Interior beginning Monday. Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in some areas. (Twitter)
Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for southern Interior

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected, starting Monday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
UPDATE: RCMP locate missing Vernon woman

Update: The 41-year-old Vernon woman last seen Dec. 18 has been found

Gary Baker and Stephanie Hermiston were two of dozens who received a hot turkey dinner at Baillie Avenue, from the Gospel Mission, Saturday night (Dec. 19). They said the meal was very much appreciated. Baker and Hermiston are currently experiencing homelessness in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christmas meals for Kelowna’s less fortunate a ‘silver lining’ amid difficult time of year

Gospel Mission staff took to the streets to feed approx. 500 on Dec. 19.

Dr. Srinivas Murthy, who works in the intensive care unit at B.C. Children’s Hospital, poses for a photograph in Vancouver, on Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
5 things we’ve learned about COVID-19 since the pandemic struck

It’s difficult to believe the year is almost over

Christmas displays are getting more and more impressive in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Check out Vernon’s Christmas lights display from home

Photos of approximately 20 homes turned into a video for all to enjoy

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. eases rules for COVID-19 small business, tourism relief

30% loss of sales at time of application now qualifies

FILE – An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
153 people died of drug overdoses in November in B.C.; deaths climb in seniors

Deaths in older age groups have nearly doubled from 2019

Reid and Company on Front Street (Lakeshore) decorated for Christmas. The store was owned by Mrs. Margaret Springer, nee Reid. Date unknown. Image from the Elsie Paterson Collection and courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Decorated for Christmas

Salmon Arm’s Reid and Company on Front Street decorated for Christmas.

WEB ONLY (Myriams-Fotos/Pixabay photo)
A Guide to Giving: Ways to support Salmon Arm non-profit groups at this time of giving

The Observer’s annual guide lists the needs of non-profit organizations

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union’s two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
Union workers pause strike action at Vernon bank

Unionized VantageOne Credit Union workers temporarily stop action for holidays

Police are advising to stay off the Coquihalla today with 30 cm of snow expected to fall. This was the Coquihalla at 8 a.m.
Snow day in the Okanagan

Snow accumulating on all major roads and highways, crash in Princeton

Tributes have been pouring in for longtime Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell, who died suddenly Thursday, Dec. 17, at age 60. (Cory Bialecki photo)
Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

Glenn Mitchell, managing editor at the Morning Star for nearly 30 years, died suddenly Dec. 17

Most Read