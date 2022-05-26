A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June, 12, 2018. The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver on June, 12, 2018. The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

B.C. financial regulator advises three-day ‘cooling-off’ period for homebuyers

B.C. Financial Services Authority: with exceptions, buyers should not be allowed to waive period

The regulator for British Columbia’s real estate sector has recommended that the province adopt a so-called “cooling-off” period of three business days to protect people buying a home, through legislation tabled this spring.

A report from the B.C. Financial Services Authority says buyers should not be allowed to waive the period in which they would be allowed to back out of a purchase agreement, with exceptions such as court-ordered sales or auctions.

The report released Thursday advises that sellers be required to provide reasonable access for a property inspection during the three-day homebuyer protection period, which would start the day after an offer is accepted.

Other recommendations include a five-day “pre-offer” period after a property is listed, when a seller may not accept any offers, as well as a “modest” termination fee of 0.1 to 0.5 per cent of the price of a home to be paid by buyers who pull out of a deal.

The B.C. government introduced amendments to property legislation in March and Finance Minister Selina Robinson tasked the independent regulator with consulting real estate industry stakeholders on the parameters of a cooling-off period and other potential measures.

Robinson says the province is reviewing the report and her aim is to move “relatively quickly” with the bill that passed its third reading last month, but the real estate industry also needs time to adjust and adapt to the changes.

Blair Morrison, CEO of the B.C. Financial Services Authority, told a news conference there would be “adjustments” to the current real estate transaction process to bring the homebuyer protection period into force.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. government prepares to impose real estate cooling-off period

Real estate

Previous story
Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

Just Posted

Grads Talia Brown and Emma Lloyd plant flower boxes along the Trans-Canada Highway early Thursday, May 26 between Alexander and Shuswap streets, with guidance from city public works staff Hugh Bennett. (Martha Wickett- Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Secondary grads call on inner gardeners to carry on tradition

School District 83 trustees have passed a new policy addressing student attire in schools. (File photo)
New dress policy speaks to hateful messaging in North Okangan-Shuswap schools

Traffic will begin driving over the new Salmon River bridge on Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Shift to new Salmon River bridge delayed

On Tuesday, May 24, members of Salmon Arm council, Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond, Mayor Alan Harrison, Couns. Kevin Flynn and Debbie Cannon, present Paralympian Natalkie Wilkie, centre, with a certificate of distinction on behalf of the city. Wilkie won a two gold, silver and a bronze medal in para nordic skiing in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Attending virtually were Couns. Tim Lavery and Syliva Lindgren. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Natalie Wilkie, 7-time Paralympic medallist, honoured by Salmon Arm council