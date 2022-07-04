This January 2020 photo shows a selection of hard seltzer on a counter in New York. The most recent "it drink" is hard seltzer, served on plenty of patios and sidewalk tables during this pandemic summer. Hard seltzer, also known as spiked seltzer or hard sparkling water, contains carbonated water, alcohol and flavoring. (Cheyenne Cohen/Katie Workman via AP)

B.C. leads Canada in breweries despite quaffing less beer than any other province

Province sees 15 per cent increase in breweries as per capita beer sales decline

B.C. is now home to the largest number of breweries of any province in Western Canada, despite consuming the least amount of beer per capita Canada-wide.

The province has a staggering 230 breweries, up 15 per cent year-over-year, according to the most recent Beer Canada report.

“With such a large number of beer options produced in B.C., local brews are becoming increasingly popular,” said Rhandi Clarke, a category manager at JAK’s Beer Wine & Spirits.

“British Columbians are shopping hyperlocal, choosing to support the breweries that are right in their own community,” she said.

Despite the increase in breweries, total beer sales have seen a steady decline since 2017.

Instead, consumers are opting for canned cocktails, non-alcoholic and lower alcohol beverages as their go-to summer drinks.

“We are seeing a huge increase in demand for locally-made tequila and gin-based drinks,” Clarke said. “There is also massive growth happening in the non-alcoholic or lighter drink category, and that’s likely to really take off in the coming year,” she said.

This isn’t solely a B.C. trend, as Statistics Canada’s latest report found that beer sales hit an all-time low in 2019 and 2020, while Canadians bought $1.3 billion worth of ciders and coolers — up 17.2% from the previous fiscal year.

Beyond preference, the price may be another factor influencing consumption. Consumer Price Index data shows the price of beer in B.C. increased 6.8 per cent year-over-year, while liquor only increased 2.4 per cent.

“Regardless of price or preference, there are many local adult beverage options,” Clarke said.

“As the hot and sunny weather kicks off and British Columbians venture out to parks, beaches, and campsites, we encourage everyone to drink responsibly.”

RELATED: Craft beer and wine sectors calling for changes to excise duties in budget

RELATED: QUIZ: How much do you really know about beer?

BC Craft beerBeer

Previous story
Canadian retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders
Next story
B.C. partners with 2 businesses to grow agriculture and food security

Just Posted

Shuswap FC U17 Girls (back row, left to right): Holly Overgaard (manager), Cassia Franklin, Jessica Andreasen, Olivia Lega, Samantha Hardy, Lauren Williams, Abbigail Paetsch, Mikayla Wilkinson, Alun Walters (coach). Front row: Ryann Decker, Janna Schneider, Payton Kerr, Sophia Torrie, Katie Overgaard, Ava Ruckle, Hilary Vukadinovic, Quinn McTavish, Sara Worton. (Contributed)
Shuswap soccer girls bring home gold, bronze from BC Championships

A nurse is silhouetted behind a glass panel as she tends to a patient at the Bluewater Health Hospital in Sarnia, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Salmon Arm nurse suspended for mistreating patients who wouldn’t sleep

From left, Ron Tomma, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma stand with the Sxwesméllp Landmark after it was unveiled following a celebration and ceremony on June 25, 2022 in Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm. Rod and his son Tilkotmes Tomma were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Celebrating and honouring Indigenous history in Salmon Arm

Kayla and son Jaxon Butts have their photo taken with local Rapattack members who provided them with a short ride in a fire services helicopter. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm firefighters help fill adventure wishlist of child in palliative care