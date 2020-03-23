B.C. cabinet minister sit far apart in a nearly empty legislature to pass emergency measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, March 23, 2020. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

B.C. is following the lead of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario, changing its employment law to protect people from losing their jobs due to COVID-19 effects.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth presented amendments to the Employment Standards Act in a minimal session of the B.C. legislature March 23, as one of 10 MLAs present for a legal quorum while most provincial politicians joined others in staying home as much as possible.

The main effect of the bill is to make sure no one can be fired for following the directions of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who has made a range of orders closing businesses and restricting gatherings. It allows people to take unpaid, job-protected leave, retroactive to Jan. 27, 2020 when the first B.C. case of the novel coronavirus was identified.

RELATED: B.C. announces $5B relief package, delays business tax payments

RELATED: Cities warned not to declare emergencies, Abbotsford mayor says

The legislation also protects people if “they have been directed by their employer to stay home because of concerns about their exposure to others, or because they are unable to return to British Columbia because of a travel or border restriction, or they are providing care to their minor child or dependent adult who is their child or former foster child, including when a school or daycare facility has closed,” Farnworth said.

“The leave will be available for as long as one of these eligible COVID-19 related situations applies to employees.”

B.C. Green Party MLA Sonia Furstenau applauded a provision to guarantee employees three days of unpaid leave per year due to illness or injury.

With airlines and services curtailed, only nine MLAs joined Premier John Horgan in the legislature for what may be the last scheduled sitting of what would normally be the spring session of the legislature. Labour Minister Harry Bains was among the majority who stayed away.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
B.C. legislature meets briefly with minimum MLAs to deal with COVID-19

Just Posted

Secwepemc leaders: ‘Stay safe, stay healthy, stay connected’

Leaders of 16 First Nations set out priorities for surviving the coronavirus pandemic

Worried about property tax? Salmon Arm provides information

City lists deadlines for pre-authorized payment plan

CSRD closes playgrounds to slow spread of COVID-19

Residents asked to respect closure which will be in effect until further notice

Column: It’s not panic to heed rational, informed strategies on COVID-19

The View From Here by Martha Wickett

Update: Shuswap volunteer first responders stop responding

Concerns around disease transmission and equipment issues led to decision

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

COVID-19: Visitation limits in place at all Interior Health sites

Essential visits only restriction now in place to keep patients, healthcare workers safe

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Dyer: Getting Okanagan lakeshore properties off natural gas

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Summerland mayor provides daily messages during COVID-19 pandemic

Initial message on March 23 reinforced importance of social distancing, self-isolation

South Okanagan liquor store closes due to COVID-19

“I don’t have the right to put my staff in that situation,” says owner

Donations not accepted by many Okanagan thrift shops/bins

Thrift stores closed amid COVID-19, therefore no one available to take donations

Most Read