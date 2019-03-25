LNG storage tanks at Natori, Japan, 2016. Asian countries are the target customers for LNG from B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

The B.C. government has presented its promised tax breaks for LNG Canada’s liquefied natural gas development at Kitimat, over the objections of three B.C. Green Party MLAs.

The legislation was supported by B.C. Liberal MLAs when it was introduced Monday by Finance Minister Carole James, and opposed by the three B.C. Green MLAs. That means its passage is assured, with 83 of 87 MLAs in favour of it.

The changes were agreed to by the government and the Shell-led consortium investing an estimated $40 billion in the LNG terminal and Pacific GasLink pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat.

They include repealing an LNG income tax imposed during former premier Christy Clark’s push for LNG development at a nearby site at Prince Rupert. The amendments also provide a provincial sales tax exemption that the government estimates will save LNG Canada $596 million during construction. That amounts to an interest-free loan, as the agreement requires the company to begin paying the PST once the LNG starts shipping to customers in Asia.

The NDP government is also giving LNG Canada the province’s standard industrial rate for electricity, replacing a higher rate that was part of the previous government’s deal. James said the LNG Canada project is currently rated as the cleanest LNG project in the world, despite the consortium’s decision to power its refrigeration and compression equipment by burning natural gas.

READ MORE: LNG Canada – how the deal got done

READ MORE: LNG Canada sponsors driver training

James said as of December, there were 600 people working on the LNG Canada project, and more work on the pipeline route. Discussions continue with protesters who have built a camp on the route near Smithers.

more to come….

Previous story
Apple details new magazine, news app at services event

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill opens after snowy winter

Spring officially comes to city as city crews open steep hill on Monday, March 25

Warning issued after construction materials burned

Salmon Arm Fire Department emphasizes it is illegal to burn scraps from building sites

All regional district fields and ball diamonds closed

Soaking ground leads to closure of CSRD sports fields to prevent damage

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Rainy days ahead

Rain in the forecast until Wednesday

Video: Shuswap home to thriving community of beekeepers

Apiary operators share details about how they keep their hives healthy

VIDEO: Fire contained to garage beside East Kelowna house

Garage is fully involved, say firefighters

Father-son duo at B.C. Children’s Hospital helps new dads fight depression

The pair teamed up to introduce the only known research-based mindfulness workshop for new dads

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

‘Cowardly acts’ towards homeless continue in Osoyoos

RCMP confirm they are investigating two incidents of assault on a homeless person

Young mother dies in Highway 3 semi collision

According to friends the victim was on her way to work, to a job she started earlier in the week

Animals seized again from North Okanagan property

Animals to be seized not yet confirmed

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Most Read