Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)

Relief is coming for B.C.’s struggling tourism sector. (NEWS file photo)

B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24

Further help is on the way for British Columbia’s struggling tourism sector.

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Tourism Minister Melanie Mark are set to announce more support today for the sector that’s lobbied the province for greater aid as it grapples with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of four tourism and hospitality industry associations reacted to B.C.’s budget announced last month, saying in a news release at the time that tourism-related spending was welcome, but it may not be enough to save some businesses before ongoing travel restrictions are lifted.

Non-essential travel is restricted between three regional zones in B.C. until at least May 24, when the province’s emergency order is set to expire.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson has said a $120-million tourism support fund in the budget was based on projections of recovery in the industry.

Eligible tourism-related businesses may also apply to B.C.’s COVID-19 recovery grand program for small and medium-sized businesses.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Stay local’: B.C. tourism groups back COVID-19 travel ban

RELATED: ‘Why we survive’: B.C. boundary towns struggle without Albertans during pandemic

Previous story
CREA says April home sales down 12.5 per cent from record high set in March

Just Posted

Completion of the Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge isn’t expected until spring 2022. (District of Sicamous photo)
Sicamous bridge completion pushed to spring 2022

Overnight crossing delays expected at Solsqua-Sicamous Bridge, May 18-21

The majority of city council voted in favour of this design for a new Salmon Arm flag on Monday, May 10, 2021. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Word on the Street: Salmon Arm students offer feedback on city’s new flag

Jackson students studying flags

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The English word with the most definitions is ‘set’

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

This Doughnut of society and planetary boundaries from Doughnut Economics is described as a compass for human prosperity in the 21st century, whose goal is to meet the needs of all people within the means of the planet. (Kate Raworth and Christian Guthier image. CC-BY-SA 4.0)
P0st-pandemic: Shuswap resident puts focus on how community can thrive

Groups hire expert to find path for city to recovery and sustainability

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Contributed)
Police offer no updates into two brothers found dead in Penticton last week

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a couple walking in Naramata on May 10

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23, 2020. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
‘Playing with fire’: Kelowna Mayor urges caution, vaccination after busy weekend downtown

Mayor Colin Basran said he felt there were a lot of people from out of town in the city over the weekend

File Photo
BREAKING: Firearm incident unfolding on Westside

Public is asked to avoid the area, and not reveal the location on social media

Derek Descoteau with his trusty dog Harvey. (Photo submitted)
Friends provide continuing comfort for family in wake of unresolved senseless B.C. murder

Case remains before the courts five years after Derek Descoteau’s abrupt stabbing death in Chemainus

Vernon Cadet Camp Museum operations manager Maria Brunskill puts the finishing touches on one of the many displays for The Winged Lightning Bolt Exhibit which opens on Friday, May 21, in the Sun Valley Mall on 30th Avenue. (Wayne Emde Photo)
Okanagan cadet camp museum sets up in temporary location

With the Vernon Army Camp closed due to COVID, museum sets up display in downtown Vernon

Taco, a beloved family cat had to be euthanized last week after ingesting poison. At least four cats ingested poison last week, prompting a warning from the local SPCA. (Submitted)
Taco, a beloved Penticton cat had to be euthanized after ingesting poison

Local SPCA puts out warning after four cats poisoned near downtown Penticton

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

When executors bring a collection of photographs into the museum they are often looking for a place to honour someone’s past. This image was received in 1999 as part of the Edythe Ball collection. Luckily it came with information inscribed on the back of the photo: “To Our Dear Gramma and Zeph with love Doris and D’Arcy." The names Zephie and D’Arcy gave it away. A further bit of sleuthing helped us make contact with a relative who identified the couple and their attendants. In the process, we were promised a family tree to help with further photograph identification. The photo was taken by Doug Kermode in Vernon. Unfortunately, the event wasn’t recorded in the Observer. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Edythe Ball collection

Photo was taken by Doug Kermode in Vernon.

Most Read