Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

Demo farm presented to the ministry of agriculture at the Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub in April. Courtesy of QuantoTech website.

B.C. partners with 2 business to grow agriculture and food security

To improve agriculture and food security, B.C. is partnering with local technology businesses

Through the province’s agritech ramp-up pilot program, two Vancouver based businesses are leading the way in food security using robotics and technology to improve the agriculture sector.

The companies, known as QuantoTech and Lyne Systems, will be in close collaboration with the ramp-up program designed to help food entrepreneurs bring their ideas to life through two phases: Phase One will includes a three-day training on marketing and plans while Phase Two, building on those principles, focuses on mentoring and networking.

QuantoTech was founded by Peter van der Gracht and daughter Alycia van der Gracht with the intention of creating technology that expands access to fresh food in areas where farming traditionally can be challenging. The technology includes LED lights, hydroponics and monitoring and control systems that are used to produce crops such as lettuce and herbs.

The other party, Lyne Systems, uses technology to optimise food production to deliver greater efficiency and higher yield with less labour. They feature a devices that harvests mushrooms and allows their farms to more than double their efficiency with an affordable solution to the challenge that is finding skilled labour.

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a statement that this is only the beginning for partnerships between the province and agritech companies to improve agriculture.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian retailers grapple with soaring fuel surcharges to ship online orders

Just Posted

During the Gathering Together Festival on June 27 in Downtown Salmon Arm, Paul Lefebvre focuses on a big bubble hovering in front of his face, but his baby Luc is too enthralled with a new friend to notice. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Gathering Together Festival celebrates diversity in Salmon Arm

Residents and visitors enjoy a sunny summer day at Sunoka Beach. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Okanagan summer heat is a week away

Lori-Ann Williams is a co-recipient of the 2022 Fred Heslop Award, which is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to BC Hockey, their association and community. (Photo contributed)
Outstanding Salmon Arm Minor Hockey volunteer honoured by BC Hockey

This pair of Pied-billed Grebes offshore from Peter Jannink Park works constantly to improve their floating nest that will need to support them, their eggs, and two or more baby grebes within a few weeks. (© John G. Woods photo)
Column: Grebes build their own life rafts in Salmon Arm Bay