(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) is calling for a stop to open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting recommendations made by local real estate boards.

Chief executive of the BCREA, Darlene Hyde, said it is vital that everyone do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

“While only the provincial government or the real estate regulator has the ability to mandate an end to open houses, we urge realtors to encourage clients to take advantage of digital tools like virtual tours when buying or selling a home,” Hyde said in a statement.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C.’s top doctor bans dine-in guests at restaurants across province

The BCREA said it is working hard to support the province’s 11 real estate boards and 23,000 realtors in adapting to changes in the real estate practice. The association is leading a steering group to support realtors and their clients at this time, offering support to the Real Estate Council of BC in sharing information and best practices with realtors and consumers and liaising with other real estate sector and government partners to help the practice evolve to better protect realtors and consumers.

The BCREA is also working with government partners to ensure realtors will have access to emergency relief funding as the real estate market slows.

“We are seeing the curtailment of face-to-face commerce across all sectors and real estate is no exception,” Hyde said. “We continue to rely on our government for guidance and support in meeting the COVID-19 challenge, including ensuring realtors can also access emergency relief funding in the weeks and months to come.”

READ ALSO: COVID-19: BC Parks to suspend camping, access to some facilities

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grande trouble: BBB warns of bogus COVID-19 Starbucks gift card scam

Just Posted

Salmon Arm food banks make plea for help as supplies depleted

As food at grocery stores disappear, no extras available to donate

Columbia Shuswap Regional District office closes due to COVID-19 pandemic

Work will continue via phone and email; landfills and transfer stations will keep operating

Women Who Wine raise more than $48,000 for non-profit groups

Seventh Community Giving Event alone contributes more than $6,000

Salmon Arm physio, fitness clinics close doors over COVID-19 concerns

Some facilities still offering online services and streaming classes

Coronavirus: Revelstoke tenant calls rent-due letter ‘abhorrent’

Revelstoke Property Services sent an email reminding tenants about no exceptions for missing rent

BC SPCA Kelowna asking for help through adoption, donation

Adoptions are by appointment only to keep community safe

B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic

Association working with government to help secure relief funding for realtors

North Okanagan teachers back to school after spring break

Plans to continue education on track for district’s 8,500 students

COVID-19: Penticton Indian Band declares state of emergency

As of March 20 there are 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Interior Health region

Follow directives to slow spread of COVID-19, Summerland mayor urges

Mayor Toni Boot calls on community to practice social distancing

Kelowna looking at electronic options for council meetings due to COVID-19

As councillors opt not to attend council meetings, city looking at other options

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

World COVID-19 afternoon update March 20: Death toll rises in Washington State

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Most Read