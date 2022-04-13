B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham introduces Sarah Wilson of Pendleton Farm in the Comox Valley, one of more than 200 farmers using the B.C. Land Matching Program, Merville, April 13, 2022. (Scott Stanfield/Comox Valley Record)

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham introduces Sarah Wilson of Pendleton Farm in the Comox Valley, one of more than 200 farmers using the B.C. Land Matching Program, Merville, April 13, 2022. (Scott Stanfield/Comox Valley Record)

B.C.’s young farmer lease program grows to 203 properties

Retiring farmers get matched with those starting out

B.C.’s assistance program for leasing land to new farmers has matched up 203 properties, with provincial assistance to local governments and charitable foundations.

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham visited a Comox Valley farm Wednesday to tour a rotational vegetable market garden operating on 1.5 acres that supplies an on-farm produce stand, the local farmers’ market and local restaurants. Farmer Sarah Wilson operates Pendleton Farm, with a lease arranged through the B.C. Land Matching Program, administered by a foundation called Young Agrarians.

“As a new farmer starting a business, I didn’t have access to capital for purchasing land and I was lucky to connect with the landholders I now lease the property Pendleton Farm is on,” Wilson said April 13. “Young Agrarians and the B.C. Land Matching Program provided us with professional knowledge and support as we negotiated the lease, and both the property owners and I were made much more comfortable by having these resources, which help people get off to the right start when navigating all the hurdles of farming.”

The B.C. government has funded the program with $1.8 million since 2018, matching properties and farmers in all regions of the province. The program has established 51 matches in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, 59 on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, 53 in the Thompson-Okanagan, 20 in the Columbia Basin and 20 in Central and Northern B.C., with more than 9,000 acres in operation.

“Affordable access to land is the number one barrier that new and young farmers need to overcome today to start farms,” said Sara Dent, executive director of Young Agrarians.

RELATED: Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, businesses

RELATED: Minimum income for farm tax status waived in pandemic

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureBC politics

Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.5%, biggest hike in 20 years
Next story
‘Polluter pays’ the goal of B.C.’s industrial performance bond

Just Posted

The Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation referendum asking the question whether to create a new Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality in the South Shuswap will take place April 30, advance polls April 20 and mail ballot requests needed by April 19 at 4 p.m. (CSRD map)
Mail ballot requests for Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation referendum due by April 19

This blue 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 was stolen from VLA Road in Chase overnight April 12/13. The canopy was destroyed and found on Harper Road the morning of April 13. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221. (Photo contributed)
Essential market truck stolen from organic farm in Chase

Rotary Club of Salmon Arm members Hazel Nevrkla, Rob Marshall, president Garry Hoffart, Kari Wilkinson and Josie Muto present Salvation Army Lieutenant Joel Torrens with a cheque for $14,400 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The club raised $28,867.22 through its recent Double Up Your Donation campaign, and chose to divide the funds between the Salvation Army and Second Harvest food banks. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Rotarians donate close to $29,000 to Salmon Arm food banks

Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko won the 67th Maria Canals Barcelona competition on April 6. (Maria Canals Barcelona photo)
Immersed in music: Salmon Arm’s Jaeden Izik-Dzurko wins top honours in Barcelona competition