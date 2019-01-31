Bank of Canada offers explanations for country’s ‘puzzling’ wage disappointment

Technological advances have lowered demand for routine jobs, reduced competition

A senior Bank of Canada official offered explanations Thursday for the country’s “puzzling” and disappointing stretch of wage gains, even though job market been experiencing one of its biggest labour shortages in years.

In a Toronto speech, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said weaker wage growth in energy-producing provinces since the 2014 oil-price slump has dragged down national numbers.

But she said even after accounting for these factors, wages have fallen short of where they should be in a tightened job market that has seen Canada’s unemployment rate drop to a 43-year low.

“This is particularly puzzling when you consider what businesses are telling us about how hard it is to fill jobs,” Wilkins told the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

“As far as I can tell, no one has found a smoking gun,” she said of the search for an explanation.

“But there are at least a couple of compelling suspects.”

READ MORE: GDP contracted 0.1% in November

Wilkins said wages are also likely lower than expected as employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills, cautious employees decline to trade up for higher-paying positions elsewhere and people are reluctant to move to a new city in order to land a new gig.

Structural factors, she added, may also be weighing on wages — such as technological advances that have lowered demand for routine jobs, reduced competition in some industries and the emergence of the so-called gig economy that has taken away bargaining power for some workers.

Wilkins offered potential areas for policy-makers and businesses to focus on to help improve the job market. They could invest in education and training, find ways to encourage labour mobility and increase the competitiveness of Canadian firms.

She noted the results of the bank’s latest business outlook survey suggested labour shortages were at one of their highest levels since the Great Recession a decade ago. Job vacancies, she added, are still rising in Canada and now total about 550,000.

In the months ahead, Wilkins said the central bank predicts Canada’s economic expansion to pick up its pace after a recent slow patch — and she anticipates wage growth will eventually accelerate along with it.

Andy Blatchford, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Undisclosed company wins POT stock ticker lottery, says TMX Group
Next story
WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Just Posted

Fire crews responding to smoke, possible fire at Salmon Arm Nufloors building

Reports of smoke from interior prompt fire crews’ investigation

Appeal launched by driver of boat in fatal Magna Bay houseboat crash denied

Leon Reinbrecht given three-year sentence after driving speedboat into a houseboat, killing a man

Shuswap artists dialogue with paintings from community collection

Art gallery exhibition features 12 artists who give new perspective on work of deceased artists

Residential fire contained to garage, residents and dog safely evacuated

Emergency social services housing 3 people and a pet after their home filled with smoke Wednesday night.

Salmon Arm, regional district join forces to provide dog control

Commissionaires BC will prove dog control, Enderby’s animal shelter to house impounded dogs

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Wilson reelected as Neskonlith Chief

Neskonlith voters went to the polls on Jan. 24

Bertie the ‘Wonder Dog’ survives 11 days on B.C. mountain

Pooch runs away in Abbotsford area known for coyotes and cougars

Police arrest man who allegedly crashed truck, stole canoe near Victoria

Man was taken into custody after swimming ashore

B.C. legislature officers get another week to answer accusations

Andrew Wilkinson calls for salary caps, retirement at 75 from unregulated jobs for life

WestJet warns of phone scam that’s hit even their own staff

Fraudsters posing as company representatives are asking for credit card information

Tech magazine editor next up in UBC Okanagan’s speaker series

Nichola Thompson, editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, will speak at Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 25

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Most Read