Barley Station Brew Pub celebrates 12 years in business
The Pub’s staff celebrated the anniversary with cake on Jan. 23
Barley Station Brew Pub staff members Joey Shaw, Megan Wilson, Atarah Shaw and Lindsey Knorr show off the cake the pub had made to celebrate their 12th anniversary in business on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
