Barley Station Brew Pub celebrates 12 years in business

The Pub’s staff celebrated the anniversary with cake on Jan. 23

Barley Station Brew Pub staff members Joey Shaw, Megan Wilson, Atarah Shaw and Lindsey Knorr show off the cake the pub had made to celebrate their twelfth anniversary in business on Wednesday, Jan. 23. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Barley Station Brew Pub staff members Joey Shaw, Megan Wilson, Atarah Shaw and Lindsey Knorr show off the cake the pub had made to celebrate their 12th anniversary in business on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

Related:Barley Station brews winning brown ale

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter