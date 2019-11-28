Winter doesn’t slow anyone down on the Interior’s Triang-ale Trail connecting Kamloops, the Shuswap and Vernon. (BC Ale Trail photo)

BC Ale Trail showcases thirst-quenching winter stops in North-Okanagan-Shuswap

Video features local microbreweries and outdoor attractions

Residents of the Thompson, North Okanagan Shuswap are connected by roads, trails and a taste for craft beer.

The Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap “Triang-ale Trail” is part of The BC Ale Trail project was created to promote the province’s micro-brewers as well as different activities in communities along the ale-trail network.

With snow on the mountains and a chill in the air, the focus for the Kamloops, Vernon and Shuswap Triang-Ale Trail has shifted into winter, and a new video has been released featuring local outdoors attractions, including the Larch Hills, Kalmalka Lake and Silverstar, and local brewers including Crannóg Ales and the Barley Station in the Shuswap and Vernon’s Marten Brewing Co.

“There is a different attraction here for every visitor, whether it’s an outdoor adventure, a farmyard experience, or an urban exploration,” states the BC Ale Trail website of the Kamloops, Vernon, Shuswap leg.

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

Full video below

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca.

Read more: Okanagan taps into hoppy IPA scene

Read more: Shuswap haskap berries inspire flavourful B.C. beers

Read more: Morning Start: How much of your pint do you spill in your beard?

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CCTS says telecoms complaints surge for another year on billing, contract issues

Just Posted

City seeing demand for flashing beacons at Salmon Arm crosswalks

Consultant to be hired to help determine priority safety program for lights

Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Purchase price of $2 million negotiated with receiver who took over this summer

Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

Although Christmas is drawing closer, the sounds of these particular feet are… Continue reading

Salmon Arm Midget team takes gold at Shaw Centre

Team goes 2-0-1 in round robin games against Interior teams

Trial for accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven blaze will take place in 2020

Next court appearance for man charged with arson in 2018 fire set for new year

VIDEO: Newspaper’s ‘Photos with Satan’ ad appears on late-night TV

Seth Meyers referred to the mistake in the Comox Valley Record in his monologue on Nov. 27

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

TOTA tops in responsible tourism again

Thompson Okanagan Tourism Assciation wins second straight World’s Responsible Tourism Award

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

UPDATE: Road sign that gave Cherryville a chuckle replaced

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Penticton Vees to hold Teddy Bear Toss

Fans asked to bring stuffed animals, toques, mittens, pajamas and diapers to throw onto the ice

Airplane with landing gear issues lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

Reports indicate the plane had 78 people on board

Penticton Vees acquire defence player in exchange deal

Nico Somerville has played with Victoria Grizzlies for past five seasons

Most Read