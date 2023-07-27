The inaugural Shuswap Brewers Festival will be hosted at the scenic Northyards Cider Co. property in Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Bevy of beverage producers unite for inaugural Shuswap Brewers Festival

Event will take place in September at Northyards Cider Co.

Local producers of beer, spirits and ciders will be gathering in September for the Shuswap Brewers Festival.

The inaugural event is being held at Salmon Arm’s Northyards Cider Co. at 11th Ave. NE, from 3 to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16. The main attraction will be the event’s “pourers,” serving an array of their locally produced offerings.

They include Ricochet Brewing, Crannóg Ales, the Barley Station, Mt. Begbie Brewery out of Revelstoke, Vernon’s Marten Brewing Co., Shuswap Highlands Distillery, La Grange Distillery from Enderby, Sicamous’ After Dark Distillery, Farmstrong Cider out of Armstrong, Shuswap Cider and host Northyards Cider. Adding to the festival feel will be a number of food trucks, yard games, live music and more.

The festival is described as a celebration of locally made craft beer, cider and spirits, intended to bring together community in support of local businesses and highlighting what our region has to offer in the beverage industry.

The festival will also be putting a spotlight on home brewers with the Homebrew Competition. Open to all home brewers who brew their entries on their home equipment, prizes will be awarded for Best Overall, Runner Up and Best use of stone fruit. Applicants must register by Aug. 18, with entries received by Sept. 8. Judging will take place Sept. 9, and winners will be announced at the festival.

Angela Inskip, who runs Shuswap Shop Local on Instagram, is one of the festival organizers. She credited Ricochet Brewing’s Meaghan and Marc Zaichkowsky as the ones who game up with the idea for the non-profit event that will also serve as a fundraiser – this year for the Salmon Arm Rescue Society as they upgrade equipment to match the heightened demand on our highways with first responder calls.

Inskip said the participating local businesses were quick to jump onboard, and the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society has been “super awesome” with providing information and guidance.

Meaghan Zaichkowsky said she and fellow festival organizers have been focused on keeping the event local, with local producers, food and music.

“We’re super excited about it – it’s an opportunity for beverage manufacturers in the Shuswap and area to give the community a taste of what we have to offer,” said Zaichkowsky. “As an event, we want to support community in a fun way, where people get out and enjoy the day in the Shuswap.”

Shuswap Brewers Festival tickets, limited to 500, and more information are available at shuswapbrewersfest.com.

