The Black Press Extreme Career Fair is March 12 at Okanagan College. - Image: Black Press file

Black Press hosts career fair in Kelowna today

Event will take place at Okanagan College from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get your resume and cover letter ready—and don’t forget to dress for success.

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair will be at the Okanagan College campus in Kelowna between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. today. The campus is located at 1000 KLO Rd., Kelowna.

The popular annual event includes approximately 80 employers from around the Valley, looking to fill dozens of part-time and full-time positions.

Some positions will be entry-level, while others will require some level of prior training or post-secondary education.

Companies that job-seekers will be able to connect with at the fair include BC Corrections, ICBC, Interior Health, Home Depot, the Hamlets, The Canadian Forces, Walmart Canada, Costco, and Sun Life Financial.

On the education side, Discovery College, Thompson Rivers University, Brock University, and Royal Roads University will be in attendance.

Last year, the event was attended by roughly 60 vendors and more than 3,000 participants.

For more information visit Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair on Facebook

RELATED:

Previous story
B.C. airports aiming to adapt to technological demands

Just Posted

B.C. airports aiming to adapt to technological demands

Airport managers talk about the future of travel

Man charged in Armstrong teen’s killing in court today

Matthew Foerster is expected to enter a plea today.

Poetry nights spark indigenous self exploration

Indigenous poetry nights are set for the last Thursday of every month at Gallery Vertigo

Reel Reviews: Nothing left to lose

We say, “Capital crimes are the movies of the week.”

CSRD and City of Salmon Arm prepare for flooding

Preventative measures taken as warm weather melts the snow

Community shows support for seven-year-old battling cancer

Event for Wills Hodgkinson raises over $17,000

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Search continues for accomplished B.C. climber missing in Alaskan range

Marc-Andre Leclerc, 24, of Squamish, B.C., has been missing for close to a week

Brian McKeever becomes Canada’s most decorated winter Paralympian

38-year-old visually impaired cross-country skier won the 20-kilometre event Monday in Pyeongchang

Top-eight Paralympics debut for Minard

Vernon snowboarder reaches quarterfinals in PyeongChang; wheelchair curlers suffer first losses

Oliver Ekman-Larsson nets lone goal as Coyotes slide past Canucks 1-0

Vancouver shut out for the sixth time this season

Team Canada’s para-hockey team shuts out Italy 10-0

Canadian hockey players rolling along at 2018 Paralympic Winter Games, Gangneung, South Korea

Canada falls short placing 14th overall in HSBC Canada Sevens

Richmond’s Nathan Hirayama lead the way with three tries and three conversions on day two for Canada

Okanagan residents fed up with time change

We asked, you answered with an overwhelming no to daylight savings time

Most Read