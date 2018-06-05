(Facebook/Floyd Mayweather)

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

Floyd Mayweather is the champ at making money.

Forbes magazine reported Tuesday that the boxer is again the highest paid athlete and for the fourth time in seven years. His estimated earnings, including endorsements, for 2017 were $285 million. That stems largely from his bout last August with UFC’s Conor McGregor.

Mayweather overtook soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo, who held the money crown the previous two years.

Soccer players held three of the top five spots. Forbes says 40 basketball players were among the top 100 thanks to a “soaring salary cap triggered by the NBA’s $24 billion TV contract.”

Lionel Messi was No. 2 at $111 million, followed by Ronaldo at $108 million, McGregor at $99 million and Neymar at $90 million. Completing the top 10 were basketball’s LeBron James (85.5), tennis’s Roger Federer (77.2), basketball’s Stephen Curry (76.9) and quarterbacks Matt Ryan (67.3) and Matthew Stafford (59.5).

There were no Canadians or NHL players on the list.

@melissiarene

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Milk and chicken Donald Trump’s latest Canadian trade targets

Just Posted

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Power outage prompts generator purchase

City of Salmon Arm wants to ensure it can provide potable water in an emergency situation.

Okanagan chain reaction accident results in one ticket, minor injuries and highway closure

Six-vehicle accident near Friday on Highway 97A

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

Tsútswecw Park is here to stay

New name for Roderick Haig-Brown Park confirmed

Salmon Arm woman fights for a life-changing surgery

Parkinson’s patient lobbies government to fund another operating room and reduce wait time

B.C. infant receives emergency medical care after eating caterpillar

Eight-month-old child on Vancouver Island taken to hospital for surgery to remove caterpillar parts

B.C. teen invited to train with soccer giant Real Madrid

Moss Caney will travel to Spain in August for the exclusive camp

BC Ferries converts ‘Spirit of British Columbia’ to LNG

The vessel is back in operation following its refit in Poland, converted to operate on liquified natural gas

SLIDESHOW: High school track and field highlights

The 2018 B.C. High School Track and Field Championships took place May 31 to June 2 in Langley

Cheesy chicken hearts, calf testicles coming to Calgary Stampede

This year’s Stampede runs 10 days from July 6 to 15

Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list

His estimated 2017 earnings, including endorsements, was $285 million

B.C. guidelines focus on mother and baby fighting opioid addiction

Recommendations include keeping an addicted mother with her newborn immediately after birth

Salmon Arm students hit the track at provincials

Track and field teams compete in Langley

Most Read