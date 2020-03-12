Brianne MacBeth and Brian Gold of the Kelowna Capital News at the Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna.

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

More than 60 vendors packed the Rutland Dome in Kelowna on Thursday for the annual Black Press Career Fair.

BC Corrections was one of the businesses looking to hire new employees. Corrections supervisor Lyle Blomquist said there are several positions available as corrections work is in high demand right across the province.

“From Prince George to our centres in Kamloops, Oliver, the Lower Mainland and over into Victoria we are everywhere. There are 10 centres total so lots of opportunities,” he explained. “We have some basic requirements such as high school graduation, 70 per cent in English 12, a Class 5 driver’s license, occupational first aid level one and that is what gets you started in our assessment process.”

He said Corrections is looking for people with relatable skills or skills that are transferable from other areas of their life into the work.

“It’s fantastic to work for BC Corrections, I have met some great people,” explained Blomquist. “One thing I love about my career is the people that I work with.”

Retirement Concepts is also looking to hire at one of their several community living and senior housing centres, located in different locations across B.C.

The company is hiring LPNs and RCAs as there is a major shortage in those positions. There are also opportunities for support services such as cooking, serving and housekeeping.

Working with seniors is a rewarding job stated Retirement Concepts as it allows for people to give back to the elderly in the community.

If you’re looking for a career in health care, Interior Health has several entry-level positions available, including clinical, administrative and technical support.

Candidates must want to work with people and in the health care sector. A career with Interior Health is rewarding if employees enjoy a high paced work environment that revolves around the community.

Be sure to check out the Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna today (March 12) from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

READ MORE: Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Edible straws one B.C. entrepreneur’s latest weapon in war against plastic

Just Posted

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Ringette provincial championships to take over Salmon Arm, Shuswap rinks

450 athletes to compete in March 13-15 event hosted by Shuswap Ringette

Salmon Arm considering bid for future BC Games, 55+ Games

BC Summer Games this year in Maple Ridge, 55+ Games in Richmond

Salmon Arm’s popular public piano undergoes face lift for spring debut

Upright piano to be back at giant treble clef come early May

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happens today in Kelowna

Come on down to Rutland Soccer Dome, behind the Rutland YMCA, 705 Dodd Rd

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

The incident occurred while the officer was directing traffic in relation to two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night

Kelowna man pleaded guilty for hiding camera in Okanagan winery bathroom

Former Summerhill employee Ian Leighton will return to provincial court May 21

Most Read