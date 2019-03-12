Nicole Bumstead, Jeff Phillips and Leah Hermann pose for a photo behind the counter at Green Canoe Cannabis on Monday, March 11. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

Business is booming at Salmon Arm’s first legal cannabis store.

Green Canoe Cannabis, which shares a building with Canoe Village Market, was serving customers for a full day on Monday, March 11 after a soft opening the day before.

Owner Jeff Phillips said a couple hundred people came through the store’s doors on Sunday and business remained steady on Monday.

Read More: Province green lights Green Canoe Cannabis

Because the store is the first one to complete the licensing process and open its doors in Salmon Arm, and is one of only 14 privately-owned, operational cannabis stores in the province, the customers who visited the store were both numerous and from a variety of places. Phillips and his staff said people from as far away as Sicamous and Revelstoke came to the store on opening day. An older couple from Saskatoon also came in after hearing about the opening while stopping for gas.

Read More: City to support two of first three retail cannabis applications

“People are thrilled,” Phillips said.

He noted there has been no negative feedback on the store’s presence in Canoe so far.

Phillips said he wouldn’t call the application process smooth, but recognized that it is new to everyone involved including the B.C. government staff who he described as very helpful. He said it was a five month process to get the store open.

Green Canoe Cannabis is open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., six day a week and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: Chainsaw carver celebrates a year of spraying sawdust

Just Posted

Buckerfield’s hopes to reopen soon after building fire

Company’s president Kelvin McCulloch grateful to firefighters who saved the store

Business booms on opening day at Green Canoe Cannabis

Customers from Revelstoke, Sicamous and Saskatoon visit the newly-opened Canoe store

City wants 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

Federal funding will support tree fruit industry

The Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau came to BC Tree Fruits in Kelowna to announce the $4.2M investment

Collision on Highway 97B claims life

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 11 the RCMP were called to a crash near Mellors Store

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

Warmer weather is on its way in the Okanagan Valley

A little snow left in the forecast, but should be clearing by the middle of the week

Hazardous material incident unfolding at hotel in West Kelowna

Emergency services are on scene now

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Okanagan city

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Kelowna born producer looks to bring more films to Kelowna

Kelowna could see as many as 3 movies being filmed in the next year

Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

Penticton bylaw services assisted in removing the man who was causing a disturbance

Most Read