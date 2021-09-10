Business owners benefit from ‘Salmon Arm shuffle’

Salmon Arm’s Re-Market Etc. recently reopened in a larger downtown space at 160 Hudson Ave., the former location of Hartty Clothing, which also moved into a larger space at the Centenoka Park Mall. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

This summer, downtown business owner Linda Thompson was very pleased to be a part of what she called the “Salmon Arm shuffle.”

Thompson and partner Jamie Nielson own and operate Re-Market etc., which recently reopened in a larger space at 160 Hudson Ave. – formerly home to Hartty Clothing. The move gave them double the space to have more merchandise on display.

“This is kind of two stores in one – our paint and our painted furniture was our main thing when we first opened,” explained Thompson, referring to Re-Market’s former location across the street at 121 Hudson. “Then we started adding hardware, and then we started adding home decor, and then you realize there’s a need for this and this, so it was more of a space issue.”

Re-Market first opened its doors on Oct. 5, 2017. About two years in, Thompson said they began to feel constrained by the space they were in. However, they were having difficulty finding a new location with enough space to warrant moving.

“I said I’m not doing a move for 500 square feet… I need to double at least.”

Several months ago, Thompson wound up chatting with Hartty Clothing owner Bayley Burns who, as it happened, was also looking for a larger space, one that could accommodate Hartty and her other Salmon Arm business, Knox Clothing.

“In our conversations, we just said, you want this, we’ve got this, we’re going to make it work – that was kind of the start of it all…,” said Thompson. “Kind of over coffee it all fell into place. For me that’s really cool, that came to be because we worked together.”

Jo Akers, Burns’ assistant manager at Hartty’s new location at Centenoka Park Mall, said she loves the new, large, bright space and how it allows them to carry everything from both stores – casual and workwear – in one location.

“We carry something for everyone – baby, children’s, men’s and women’s clothing, a large variety of boots… workwear, Viking safety wear and Carhartt, also everyday brands like Tentree, O’Neil, Billabong and Hurley,” said Akers.

The store also offers embroidery services, something that has picked up since the move.

Hartty has been in Salmon Arm for about a decade, and was purchased by Burns in September 2019.

Thompson noted Re-Market and Hartty were among a number of businesses involved in the Salmon Arm shuffle, where businesses relocated into larger spaces. For Re-Market, the move was enabled by customers – by locals and out-of-town shoppers – who continued to support the business even during the difficult months of health restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This summer, in spite of the fires and the heat and COVID, we did well,” said Thompson. “I think most businesses did well. Nobody closed because of COVID-19. There were some closures but it was planned retirements. But if you look at all the additional new stores that have opened, like Poor David’s and Man + Woman Home, there’s been a lot of new ones. We look around and just feel really good to see that in downtown Salmon Arm.”

In addition to the new space, Re-Market also has a website at remarketetc.com, where products can be ordered and information found. Hartty Clothing too can be found online, at harttyclothing.ca. Both businesses are also on social media.

