Michael Vu prepares a sandwich before the lunchtime rush at Hanoi 36. (File photo)

Michael Vu prepares a sandwich before the lunchtime rush at Hanoi 36. (File photo)

Business: Salmon Arm restaurateur working for the Weekends

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu to open new downtown izakaya-inspired restaurant

Michael Vu has plans for a new restaurant, a place downtown where people might soon reconnect and relax as they would on a weekend.

The Salmon Arm restaurateur, who owns and operates Hanoi 36 at 141 Hudson St., is excited about his next venture, Weekends Restaurant & Lounge, to be located down the block and around the corner on Alexander Street at the former Chicken Direct location – the space currently marked with an Adam Meikle mural of a dog fetching a Frisbee.

Vu’s inspiration for the planned 26-seat restaurant are, in part, big-city izakaya eateries and tapas bars – casual drinking establishments where customers can order a variety of dishes off a menu to be shared at the table. Vu had the idea to open such a place in Salmon Arm long before COVID-19 and related restrictions.

“As soon as we came to Salmon Arm and set up Hanoi 36, we scouted around the area to see what is needed…,” said Vu. “It seems we do have a lot of similarities in terms of cuisine for the bulk of the restaurants in Salmon Arm. With that, we figured maybe we should play it up a little bit.”

Vu intended to have Weekends open by May but, with the current provincial health order prohibiting in-house dining, he’s hoping to be serving customers later this summer.

Vu does have a menu ready though. It offers charcuterie boards and a variety of specialty sandwiches that include a kimchi karaage chicken roll and a Philly cheesesteak roll with gravy. The menu also includes several poutines, featuring fresh-cut kennebec potatoes, cheese curds and an in-house gravy (a word it pains Vu, a French-trained chef, to use) made from the beef broth at Hanoi 36. Vu said he would like to open a chain of poutineries, but will start with Weekends’ poutines and tapas-style dishes.

Read more: Flavours of Vietnam coming to Salmon Arm

Read more: In photos: North Vietnamese restaurant Hanoi 36 opens in Salmon Arm

As weekends often involve staying up late, Vu plans to keep the new restaurant open late.

“The whole point of Weekends was that people like myself who have family and also who work until 8:30 or 9 p.m., by that time, we have nowhere to eat or drink. Even though I own a restaurant, the last thing I want to do is cook for myself…” laughed Vu, noting Salmon Arm’s demographics are changing, with younger families and working professionals moving to the city from larger urban centres who might be accustomed to the type of dining experience Weekends will offer.

When COVID-19 restrictions do ease up and B.C. restaurants can once again welcome diners inside, Vu anticipates it will be a good time for Weekends.

“When things do cool down a little bit, we’ll need places like this,” said Vu. “We need places to connect again, places where we can get together, where we can say, ‘Hi, how are you doing? Have a drink on me.’ It’s one of those things that let us feel somewhat normal again.”

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Planning some B.C. wilderness fishing? Don’t catch a log truck
Next story
Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

Just Posted

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Business: Salmon Arm restaurateur working for the Weekends

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu to open new downtown izakaya-inspired restaurant

The Township of Spallumcheen collected an honourable mention in the 2020 UBCM Community Excellence Awards for its sustainable service delivery and water improvment district conversion plan. (Photo submitted)
Spallumcheen water district conversion plan gets recognition

Township collects UBCM Community Excellence Award honourable mention

Spallumcheen councillors (from left) Todd York, Gerry Popoff, Christine LeMaire, John Bakker, Joe Van Tienhoven and Andrew Casson join Mayor Christine Fraser (fourth from left) in helping to proclaim the township open for business with new signage off Highway 97A. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)
Being open for business paying dividends for Spallumcheen

Township wins provincial award, new business and building starts increase

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Mathieu Bourgault (13) tries unsuccessfully to deflect past West Kelowna goalie Johnny Derrick during the Warriors’ come-from-behind 7-6 BC Hockey Leaguje pod shootout victory Saturday, May 8, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors rally to edge Salmon Arm in shootout

Warriors overcome three significant deficits to post 7-6 BCHL pod win in Vernon; Silverbacks finish pod 9-7-2-2

John Pavelich’s 83rd birthday had an added surprise; members of Enderby City Council came by his residence to present him with a Lifetime Civic Merit award Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Contributed)
Enderby resident unwraps Lifetime Civic Merit award on 83rd birthday

John ‘JP’ Pavelich has been a pillar of volunteerism in Enderby since 1967

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

The patio at 15 Park Bistro. (Jon Adrian photography)
Lakeside restaurant opens at Watermark in Osoyoos

15 Park Bistro has a patio overlooking the lake and take-away options

RCMP officers search around rows of luggage carts as screens block off an area of the sidewalk after a shooting outside the international departures terminal at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Police say gang conflict in Metro Vancouver may be behind shooting death at airport

Police said this generation of gangers is taking things to new level and have no regard for community safety

RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATE: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting at Vancouver airport

Details about the police incident are still unknown

The Oliver Fire Department had to put out a fire on their own training ground, and it wasn’t one they set. (Facebook)
Vehicles torched at Oliver Fire Department training grounds

This suspected arson comes after the cars were vandalized earlier and suspicious fire the night before

Tavis Stevenson, son of Pam and Bruce Stevenson, founders of The Book Shop on Main St, is the creator of the whimsical animal farm carts seen above The Book Shop. He also painted the book mural in the back alley behind the shop. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
The Book Shop in downtown Penticton is one of those rare gems

The Book Shop, like so many businesses, is wanting to turn the page to the end of this pandemic

Pieces of nephrite jade are shown at a mine site in northwestern B.C. in July 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Tahltan Central Government MANDATORY CREDIT
Indigenous nation opposes jade mining in northwestern B.C.

B.C.’s Mines Act requires operators to prepare a plan to protect cultural heritage resources

The body of Brenda Ware, 35, was found along Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

Brenda Ware was found along Highway 93 in the park, 54 kilometres north of the town of Radium

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

Most Read