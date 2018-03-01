Business Spotlight: Late night summer shopping on Thursdays?

Late night shopping on Thursdays downtown Salmon Arm just might become a reality this summer.

Downtown Salmon Arm Membership Coordinator Jennifer Broadwell says they are asking downtown merchants to take part in a survey, and if there is enough interest, the stores may offer late-night shopping in June, July, August, and September.

“It’s an ongoing survey and once we get the results we’ll decide how to proceed,” says Broadwell.

They first broached the topic during the Oct 2017 Business Walk and found there was a lot of interest in remaining open late one night per week, either Thursday or Friday. A late night on Thursdays would complement other evening events such as Downtown Live – Jazz Night at Ross St. Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m., as well as Shuswap Pie Company live music.

Seed to Soul in community

Seed to Soul is a new health wellness boutique located on Hudson Avenue in downtown Salmon Arm with a focus in cannabis education, service and support.

“With the upcoming legalization of marijuana, we know that there are many people in our community that are looking to consume cannabis, but are unsure of its affects and how to consume. We’re here to help guide them and direct them to safe consumption,” says Jennifer Harper, store manager of Seed to Soul.

Ashley Wilson, the store’s cannabis consultant, says they are all about cultivating community through cannabis.

“We want to do it properly with the community’s backing. It is our social responsibility to properly educate our community and provide safe access to quality cannabis. We invite everyone to come in for a visit,” says Ashley.

They are located at 91 Hudson Street NE. They are open Monday to Saturday from 10am-6pm. For more information call 250-833-5250 or email info@seedtosoul.ca

Chamber Mixer rescheduled

Due to a scheduling conflict the last Chamber of Commerce Business Mixer was rescheduled.

The new date is Wednesday, March 7, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It takes place at the newly created Innovation Centre, the colourful building on Shuswap Street. RSVP at admin@sachamber.bc.ca or call 250-832-6247.

BC Budget – 2018

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo will be giving a presentation about the provincial budget on Friday, March 9, from 1 pm – 3 pm, at the Comfort Inn & Suites. Please RSVP due to limited seating. Reply to holly.cowan@leg.bc.ca before March 7.

Chamber AGM coming up

Wednesday, March 28 is the date of Salmon Arm Chamber’s annual general meeting. Val Litwin, President and CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce is the guest speaker.

Besides going over 2017 financial reports there will be the board elections for 2018/2019 as well as 2018/2019 projects.

It all takes place at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort from 11:45 am – 1:30 pm. Chamber members receive a complimentary lunch. Please RSVP to admin@sachamber.bc.ca before March 20, or call 250-832-6247.