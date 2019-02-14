Business Spotlight: Looking for artists to beautify the downtown

Downtown Salmon Arm is launching a banner project, similar to what’s done annually in Sicamous (pictured). For the Salmon Arm project, Downtown Salmon Arm is looking for art designs that best represent the downtown. Sicamous’ banner project kicks off Feb. 19 at the rec centre. Banners painted by residents are later hung in Sicamous’ downtown. (File photo)

This year, Downtown Salmon Arm is looking for new spring and summer images for its hanging banners and everyone, young and old, are invited to submit artwork. Three artwork designs that best represent downtown will be chosen and those three artists will win a prize of $100.

They are looking for art that is innovative and fun, with colours that are natural, bright and cheery and shows off the flavour and uniqueness of downtown. (For more information and guidelines, visit Downtown Salmon Arm on Facebook).

Artwork can be sent by digital file to events@salmonarmdowntown.com or in person to 250 Shuswap St.

Don’t forget to put your name, age, school and contact information on your submission. The deadline is March 8.

Salmon Arm Chamber mixer

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting a member mixer on Thursday, Feb. 28, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Table 24 at the Hilltop Inn. This gives chamber members a chance to meet with chamber colleagues, share business ideas and do a little self-marketing. No rsvp needed.

Think spring at Buckerfield’s

Buckerfield’s is offering free seminars Saturday, Feb. 23. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. it’s Pruning 101, and starting at 1 p.m. the topic is Seed Starting. To register call 250-832-8424.

Curves fundraising for LASS

There’s a table full of magazines for sale at Curves. The cost is $2 or 3 for $5. All the proceeds are going to the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS).

“My daughter, Ashley organized this,” says Curves manager Cerran Holecz. “She is always trying to raise money for causes and charities she loves and believes in.”

Right now they have mostly fitness magazines, cooking, diabetic and lots of yoga magazines. They are happy to take magazines if anyone wants to donate some but they have a few general guidelines.

“They have to be fairly new, 2018/2019 and we’d like to keep it to kind of healthy kinds of things — exercising, eating right, cooking…” says Cerran.

She says Curves is happy to be a part of this fundraiser.

“We are part of the community. We’re not just about empowering women — we’re about empowering children and the people in our community.”

This fundraiser is going all through February.

Curves is located at 30 Lakeshore Dr. NW, across from Lordco.

7 Sisters celebrate winter’s end

What better way is there to beat the winter weather than to mix shopping with wine and cheese?

This is how 7 Sisters Ladies Consignment Boutique is ramping up their winter clearance event on Thursday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. They are located in Sorrento, 1266A Trans Canada, behind Subway. Visit them on their Facebook page, 7 Sisters Boutique

Gym of Rock opens soon

Construction is going well and the Gym of Rock is slated to open on schedule on March 15 at Westgate Public Market. They are hiring now and selling memberships. For more information visit their website at gymofrock.com

Send your business news to leahblain.shuswapmarketnews@gmail.com

