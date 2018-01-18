Business Spotlight: Mayor to give state of the city address

Mayor Nancy Cooper will be the guest speaker at the January Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce luncheon and give the annual State of the City Address. The mayor will discuss 2017 achievements and her vision for Salmon Arm in 2018.

Cost is $25 per person. It takes place Wednesday, January 24 at Comfort Inn & Suites. Seating is limited, RSVP as soon as possible to admin@sachamber.bc.ca or call 250-832-6247.

Try for a bird’s eye view

The New Balmoral Store is offering a unique exciting contest. Customers who spend $50 or more at the new Balmoral store can enter a chance to win a local sight seeking tour over Blind Bay.

The winner can choose from three planes and have one to two people as guests.

Owner Jordie Weins, who has over 25 years experience as a pilot, will be taking up the lucky winner up in the air to tour Blind Bay.

The store is located at 3107 Trans-Canada Highway by Sorrento. To contact them phone 250-835-4335 or visit their Facebook page, the New Balmoral Store.

Launch-a-Preneur

Enactus will host a a Launch-a-Preneur start up weekend at the newly established Innovation Centre on February 17 and 18 from 9 am – 5 pm. Registration is $20 and includes lunch on Saturday and dinner on Sunday. There will be five workshops focusing on the business model canvas from the existing Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur business development program. This weekend accelerator program is for participants that have not already established an existing business.

Milestone

The Great Canadian Oil Change is celebrating six and a half years in Salmon Arm, and over 50,000 vehicles serviced, by hosting a customer appreciation day this Saturday, January 20. Heather and Wade are thanking all of their loyal local customers by offering 10 per cent off all day, and a coupon for 10 per cent off services good until the end of February. In addition, there will be prizes, giveaways, goodie bags, donuts and more! For more information contact them at (250) 832-1040.

Radon test

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is taking the Radon Workplace Challenge and they’re encouraging all Chamber members to do the same.

Interested workplaces are invited to take the pledge and participate in the challenge by sharing information about radon and encouraging their employees and networks to take action and test for radon. All participating workplaces will receive educational materials and two radon test kits at no cost.

Radon is an odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that comes from the ground. Radon can enter any home or workplace through openings where the building is in contact with the ground. Exposure to high radon levels is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The only way to know how much radon is indoors is to test for it. If the radon level is found to be high, it’s easy to fix. The best time to start a radon test is during the colder months of the year.

To find out more information and register your workplace for the Radon Workplace Challenge, please visit www.RadonWorkplaceChallenge.ca or contact: Connie ChoyProgram Manager at cchoy@scoutenvironmental.com

Youth-worker subsidies

Employers can apply for wage-subsidies for secondary and post-secondary students until February 2. The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ), sponsored by the federal government, is available to small businesses, not-for-profit employers, public sectors, and faith-based organizations that provide quality jobs for students. For more go to the Government of Canada website and see the Canada Summer Jobs page. Other programs include: Canada BC Job Grant and Get Youth Working.