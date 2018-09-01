Business Spotlight: Take your best shot at the fair and support food bank

Locals celebrities TBD (To Be Dunked).

For one hour on Saturday, Sept. 8, local business owners and managers will be getting wet for a good cause at the Salmon Arm Fair. From 1 to 2 p.m., MLA Greg Kyllo, along with Brad DeMille of DeMille’s Farm Market; Daila Duford, manger of the Salmar Theatre; Ian Gray from Salmon Arm GM; Stu Bradford of the Barley Station Brew Pub; Jeff Johnson from BDO; Jim Kimmerly, Salmon Arm mayoral candidate; and Brooks Christensen, Silverbacks operations manager will take turns sitting at the dunk tank.

“It’s for a good cause,” says fair coordinator Ronnalee McMahon. “The proceeds go to the Second Harvest Food Bank. The bigger the donation, the closer you get to the button.”

You can pre-order a package of five throws for $50, which includes two three-day passes.

“It’s a good deal because the value is $65 and you get it for $50. You can get these passes at the Candy Vault, Shuswap Clothing or the Silverbacks office.”

The Silverbacks will be volunteering from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The dunk tank will be at the fair throughout the weekend and they are still looking for people to volunteer to be dunked. Please call Ronnalee at the fair office at 250-832-0442.

Ronnalee says they are very happy to do this in partnership with Second Harvest.

“The fair embraces these opportunities to partner. We’re stronger together when we take on these initiatives.”

Summer windup performances – this is the last week of the season for the downtown musical performances. The Shukuleles will be performing at Shuswap Grill on Thursday night (Aug. 30) at 7 p.m., instead of the Ross Street Plaza because of rain warnings. There is one more busking performance (also on Aug. 30), at CIBC, with Jerry Joe Black.

On Friday, Aug. 3, Ryan Guilbeault will be performing from 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Saturday night’s Downtown Live performer is Colin Walker.

Chamber special luncheon event – the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce will host a chamber luncheon with Dr. Linda Elmose as a guest speaker. She will present her academic interpretation of First Past the Post and Proportional Representation. The luncheon takes place Sept. 13 at Comfort Inn & Suites. Please RSVP at admin@sachamber.bc.ca or 250-832-6247 before Sept. 7. The lunch starts at noon and the speaker starts at 12:20.

Chevron changes hours – Chevron Salmon Arm at 101 Trans- Canada Hwy. NE has changed the hours of operation and will now be open 24 hours. Triple Os is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Salmar Sunday Cinema – Salmar’s monthly classic cinema resumes this September. On Sunday, Sept. 9 at 1:30 p.m., the Salmar Classic presents Babe, the 1995 family movie about a pig raised by sheepdogs that won’t conform to the farm’s social hierarchy. Doors open at 1 p.m. Cost is $5.

Classic movies will be shown on the second Sunday of every month. Upcoming titles include: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977), Grease (1978) and Christmas in July (1940).

