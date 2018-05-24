Business spotlight: Three medals awarded to Sunnybrae Vineyards and Winery

By Leah Blain, Observer contributor

Three medals awarded to Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery

Sunnybrae Vineyards & Winery brought home three medals from the 2018 Best of BC Wine Awards. Kristie Smolne (nee Turner) says she figured they had won when Okanagan Life Magazine called and asked them for some pictures.

Their awards are:

2015 Siegerrebe – Bronze

2015 Turner Road – Bronze

2016 Marechal Foch – Silver

“It was very exciting,” says Kristie. “Turner is our family name and there is a Turner Road at the top of the vineyard so that award (the bronze for Turner Road) holds special meaning for us.”

The Siegerrebe is one of their top sellers and is described as “summer in a bottle.” Turner Road is “very refreshing and crisp,” says Kristie and the Marechal Foch is known for its “very full-bodied, dark, slightly oaked” taste.

They happen to have all three in stock right now.

As exciting as the news was, they didn’t get a chance to sit back, open a bottle of wine and enjoy it because they were busy bottling the day they found out.

Cardio and art

When Melissa Treleaven relocates Cardio Connection to 101 Hudson Avenue (beside the Pink Cherry) the space will not only be bigger, but will also double as an art gallery.

“There will be 10 artists using the front of my space four times a week from 1 pm – 5 pm. We’ll use moveable walls,” says Melissa. “We’ll have the downtown feel of that arsty vibe. There will be eight 2-D (dimension) artists and two 3-D artists.”

One of the artists who will be using the space is her mother, Linda Franklin.

Melissa is busy painting her new space her signature colours: purple, gray and lime.

Cardio Connection will close at their present location on May 26 and reopen in their new space on June 4.

Pure Flowers closing

“After much consideration I have decided to take a break from the flower industry and the store is closing on Saturday, June 23,” says Monique van Lindert. “I’m taking a break. I’m not sure where the road will lead me.”

For the past nine years Shuswap residents have enjoyed Monique van Lindert’s lovely floral arrangements. Three years ago she opened her own shop, Pure Flowers at 40 Lakeshore Dr.

“I want to thank everyone and express my gratitude for the loyalty of my customers over all the years,” says Monique.

All the decor in the shop is 30 per cent off, including hand-blown glass from Germany, other glassware, and stuffed animals. The last day to order flowers is June 22, but there may be a limited selection of flowers.

Classics at the Classic

Things are ramping up at the Salmar Classic as the Salmar Community Association will be offering a whole variety of shows and series ranging from Saturday morning cartoons in the summer to the Sunday Cinema series and popular films from past decades.

They are working on a new website, Back to the Classic, which will list all the upcoming events.

The Sunday Cinema will feature a wide variety of great movies on the first Sunday of every month, starting June 3 with the 1964 film, My Fair Lady.

Other movies being considered include: Laurence of Arabia, The Searchers, The Magnificent Seven, The Black Stallion, Cool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Charade, The Great Escape, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and The Man from Snowy River.

“These are big screen classics. They’re movies that you’ve seen on TV but they are best seen on a big screen,” says Camille Aura, one of the Salmar supervisors as well as one of the promoters behind this particular series. “We’ll see how popular it is and if there seems to be an appetite for it. Because they’re classics we’re keeping the prices low – $5.”

In order to make it more of an event, there will be tea and scones available for this movie as well as the regular concession items.

On May 31 the Classic has its last Throwback Thursday, featuring the 1989 film, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure followed by the sequel Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Enjoy the whole 80s theme night including trivia and 80s candies. The cost is $9 for both movies.

Seasonal opening

Canoe Beach Cafe and Water Sports is now open daily from noon until 6 p.m. (They close when the weather is poor). This year they’re providing free use of their beach umbrellas for parents with small children. When the hot summer weather is here they will be serving hard ice cream cones.

Eats & Beats

Downton Salmon Arm is hosting Eats and Beats, a food and music fundraiser

Eats and Beats is a local culinary and music fundraising event to celebrate spring and give back to the community. The event, which includes music and entertainment, is set for this Friday, May 25 at Ross Street Plaza, from 3 to 8 p.m. This is a free event but tasting tickets to the vendors will be $2 each. This will give the attendee a food or beverage sample from a local business or supplier and all proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Office moved

Lindsay Wong, Manager of Downtown Salmon Arm, says they are enjoying their new office space at 250 Shuswap Street. She says it’s bigger, brighter and more accessible. They moved at the beginning of April. There’s no signage up yet but it will be up soon. They post upcoming events on their webpage, salmonarmdowntown.com and on their Facebook page, Downtown Salmon Arm.