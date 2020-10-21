The South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to support local businesses with Shop the South Shu campaign. (Google maps image)

Campaign aims to support South Shuswap businesses through winter

South Shuswap businesses are asking residents to support one another by shopping local.

On Nov. 1, 2020, the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce will be diving into its latest campaign, Shop the South Shu, designed to encourage residents to shop at participating retailers.

“On the heels of a busy tourism season, we wanted to keep the momentum going for our local businesses to get them through the winter months,” said South Shuswap president Lynn Ewart, the ongoing Canada-U.S. border closure and travel restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, are good indicators that most snowbirds will be staying home this year.

“We thought this would be a great way to get the community involved in supporting one another,” said Ewart.

On the shop local theme, chamber executive director Karen Brown said the chamber has been endeavouring to educate the community about how shopping local supports local residents. She noted how $63 of every $100 spent at local businesses recirculates back into the community.

“We are hopeful that residents will do their part so that our small businesses continue to thrive and serve us beyond the pandemic,” said Brown.

Read more: Videos aim to boost tourism in the South Shuswap during pandemic

Read more: South Shuswap businesses ready to welcome out-of-town guests

Residents and visitors can pick up Shop the South Shu passports at participating retailers after November 1. When they make a purchase, their passport gets stamped, and for every stamp they receive during the campaign time (to January 31, 2020), they will be entered into a large prize draw.

“Participating retailers have been very generous in donating large prizes for the draw which demonstrates their ongoing, selfless commitment to our community,” reads a South Shuswap chamber release.

According to LOCO BC, a research group focused on supporting locally owned B.C. businesses, 10 per cent shift in shopping from chains towards local businesses creates 14,150 jobs and $4.3 billion for the province’s economy.

“I challenge the residents of South Shuswap to do ALL their shopping locally, including holiday gift buying this year,” said Lynn Ewart. “It’s a win- in for everyone!”

For more information, visit the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce website.

Business

Most Read