Falling Canadian dollar coins are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Canadian dollar is sliding again a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Falling Canadian dollar coins are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. The Canadian dollar is sliding again a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian dollar slides as investors retreat to U.S. dollars

loonie slipped under 75 cents US earlier this week

The Canadian dollar is sliding lower again, hitting lows not seen in more than two years, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate.

The loonie slipped under 75 cents US earlier this week, and fell even lower after the Fed raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Wednesday.

Rahim Madhavji, president of Knightsbridge Foreign Exchange Inc., says the Canadian dollar faces a closely linked trio of pressures including rising U.S. interest rates, declining stock markets, and a general flight to the safety of U.S. dollars.

He says the loonie is closely tied to the growth outlook for the economy and how stock markets are doing, so with markets in decline the currency has also slipped.

Madhavji says the persistence of U.S. inflation will likely mean more rate increases and more pressure on markets, which will also mean more pain for the loonie in the months ahead.

The Canadian dollar is however doing better than most other currencies, with National Bank noting earlier this month that it’s been the best performing of ten major currencies against the U.S. dollar this year.

RELATED: Central banks worldwide tighten policies to cool inflation

CanadaFinance

Previous story
Canada Jetlines, the latest airline to enter the crowded field, set to take off
Next story
Postmedia to end Monday print edition of nine urban daily newspapers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Council is being asked to waive city requirements to build a bike lane and add three streetlights at 1160 20th St. SE in Salmon Arm where the addition of a single family home is being proposed. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm council agrees bike lane, street lights too much for homeowner to fund

Gemma and Meika Hunter and mother Amanda Toms emerge from the haunted house at the Salmon Arm Arts Centre, part of the 2019 Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail. (File photo)
Downtown Treat Trail, Spooktacular returning to Salmon Arm

The popular She Shoe Swaps shoe sale and Ooh-la-la purse raffle are coming up this Saturday, Sept 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Arena next to the Centenoka Park Mall on 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm. All profits go to the SAFE Society, Shuswap Community Foundation and the Salmon Arm Rescue Unit. (Image by Mosharrof MoHo from Pixabay)
‘Best ever’ She Shoe Swaps fundraiser coming to Salmon Arm’s indoor arena

North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society’s fund development and communications coordinator Vicki Proulx was set up with information on the organization during the Armstrong Regional Co-op’s Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept 20, at the Vernon gas bar. Customers and members helped NOYFSS raise slightly more than $4,000 from the event. (NOYFSS photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap charities Fuel Good after event